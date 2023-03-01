Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic

*Important notice: medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in Australia, Finland, and New Zealand reviewed the translational success of artificial intelligence (AI) models in healthcare, especially those used in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) studies.

Study: Application of comprehensive evaluation framework to Coronavirus Disease 19 studies: A systematic review of translational aspects of artificial intelligence in health care. Image Credit: sdecoret / Shutterstock.com

Study: Application of comprehensive evaluation framework to Coronavirus Disease 19 studies: A systematic review of translational aspects of artificial intelligence in health care. Image Credit: sdecoret / Shutterstock.com

Background

Although some AI applications are in clinical trials to determine their potential integration into medical information systems, there remains a lack of studies demonstrating their ability to improve clinical results. However, studies have demonstrated the superiority of AI in experimental or pilot settings. Due to the reduced performance of these AI applications on external validation and low acceptance by clinicians, existing clinical workflows have yet to initiate their integration.

About the study

In the present study, researchers evaluate COVID-19 AI models developed between December 2019 and 2020 using translational evaluation of healthcare AI (TEHAI), a comprehensive evaluation framework for translational value assessments of AI models.

TEHAI evaluates scientific studies for adoption, inherent capability, and utility to focus on the statistics of its 15 sub-components. This expert-driven formalized framework mitigates an individual's subjectivity and substitutes it with the consensus power of several reviewers. Each criterion of this framework yielded a score between zero and three points, depending on the study quality.

This systematic review used the Covidence software platform. While nine independent reviewers assessed scientific literature for translational value, the other two collected descriptive data from each study. A third reviewer compared evaluation scores and extracted data from all studies to resolve discrepancies if there were any.

Fisher's exact test was used to evaluate associations between groupings of scientific papers and the distributions of sub-component scores. Finally, Kendall's formula was used to calculate associations between all 15 sub-components.

Results

The screening covering a one-year timespan yielded over 3,000 eligible studies, thus suggesting high activity in this area. However, only 102 studies yielded the expected findings.

Most studies performed remarkably in the capability component but did not score highly in the utility and service adoption components of the TEHAI framework.

Most studies attained high scores for technical capability but scored low in terms of clinical translatability. However, most studies also failed on AI-related parameters, such as ethics, safety, external model validation, and quality of integration with medical systems.

Sixty-nine of the 102 studies were related to medical imaging analysis, with a convolutional neural network as the most popular machine learning mode. This result was anticipated, as imaging techniques are now widely understood and are being readily applied in real-world clinical settings. However, non-imaging studies scored higher in adoption and utility subcomponents.

Surprisingly, studies with large datasets did not advance in domains of utility or adoption. This was similarly expected, as the number of studies for analysis would increase, differences in small versus large datasets would also become significant.

Only a few independent studies tested claims that AI models identify more accurate and specific results in real-time than human experts. Thus, despite their potential, AI models are generally unsuitable for clinical translation and, if deployed prematurely, could lead to undesirable outcomes. Some adverse effects could include increased stress on the healthcare system and patients with redundant invasive procedures, which could lead to deaths due to misdiagnoses.

Most studies required more adequate considerations for the service adoption domain of the TEHAI framework, which was associated with the real-world applications of AI-based models in the medical industry. Therefore, more pilot data from real-world tests on AI-based new tools are needed to adjust the cost from misclassification and deployment from a patient safety perspective. There is also an urgent need for preliminary accounting of workload requirements.

Conclusions

The present review assessed 102 COVID-19 AI studies to demonstrate a notable gap in most studies that could adversely impact their clinical translation. These findings emphasize the importance of addressing the translatability challenge of AI in the medical information systems domain.

Researchers should also introduce appropriate interventions early in the AI development cycle to improve translatability. In this regard, the TEHAI evaluation framework could be beneficial. Furthermore, the findings from its application could inform all stakeholders, including developers, researchers, and clinicians, to deploy more translatable AI models in healthcare.

*Important notice: medRxiv publishes preliminary scientific reports that are not peer-reviewed and, therefore, should not be regarded as conclusive, guide clinical practice/health-related behavior, or treated as established information.

Journal reference:

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Neha Mathur

Written by

Neha Mathur

Neha is a digital marketing professional based in Gurugram, India. She has a Master’s degree from the University of Rajasthan with a specialization in Biotechnology in 2008. She has experience in pre-clinical research as part of her research project in The Department of Toxicology at the prestigious Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Lucknow, India. She also holds a certification in C++ programming.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Mathur, Neha. (2023, March 01). Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic. News-Medical. Retrieved on March 02, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230301/Lack-of-studies-limit-the-integration-of-artificial-intelligence-into-the-clinic.aspx.

  • MLA

    Mathur, Neha. "Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic". News-Medical. 02 March 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230301/Lack-of-studies-limit-the-integration-of-artificial-intelligence-into-the-clinic.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Mathur, Neha. "Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230301/Lack-of-studies-limit-the-integration-of-artificial-intelligence-into-the-clinic.aspx. (accessed March 02, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Mathur, Neha. 2023. Lack of studies limit the integration of artificial intelligence into the clinic. News-Medical, viewed 02 March 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230301/Lack-of-studies-limit-the-integration-of-artificial-intelligence-into-the-clinic.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Clec9A-RBD immunization could trigger robust and sustained systemic and mucosal immune responses against rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 variants
Following third dose of BNT162b2, adverse events increased in those with prior COVID-19
Rebounding of COVID-19 symptoms and viral load are common among untreated COVID-19 patients
Study shows COVID-19 rates were likely forty-times higher than CDC estimates during BA.4/BA.5 dominant period in the U.S.
Pathogenicity of SARS-CoV-2 viral components on human periodontal tissues and cells
Can the gut microbiota and metabolome explain variation in anti-SARS-CoV-2 vaccination responses in immunosuppressed IBD patients?
Evidence that cross-reactive immunity from common human coronaviruses can influence response to SARS-CoV-2
Long-awaited findings from the IMMUNEBRIDGE study reveal gaps in SARS-CoV-2 immunity

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Study shows antibody-dependent SARS-CoV-2 transmission and pathogenesis