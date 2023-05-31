Autoantibodies against 'synaptic adhesion protein' can cause schizophrenia-related changes

Links have been reported between schizophrenia and proteins produced by the immune system that can act against one's own body, known as autoantibodies. In a study published last month in Brain Behavior and Immunity, Japanese researchers identified autoantibodies that target a 'synaptic adhesion protein', neurexin 1α, in a subset of patients with schizophrenia. When injected into mice, the autoantibodies caused many schizophrenia-related changes.

What is a synaptic protein, and why might it be linked to schizophrenia? Synaptic adhesion proteins are specialized proteins that bind to create physical connections between brain cells. These connections, called synapses, allow the cells to communicate by passing molecules back and forth. Both synapses and autoimmunity are known to be associated with schizophrenia, so the research team from Tokyo Medical and Dental University (TMDU) decided to investigate autoantibodies that target synaptic proteins in patients with schizophrenia.

In around 2% of our patient population, we identified autoantibodies against the synaptic protein neurexin 1α, which is expressed by one cell in the synapse and binds to proteins known as neuroligins on the other cell in the synapse. Once we had identified these autoantibodies, we wanted to see if they were able to cause schizophrenia-related changes."

Hiroki Shiwaku, lead author of the study

To do this, the researchers isolated autoantibodies from some of the patients with schizophrenia and injected them into the cerebrospinal fluid of mice, so that the autoantibodies would travel into the brain. In these mice, the autoantibodies blocked neurexin 1α and neuroligin binding and altered some related synaptic properties. The administration of these autoantibodies also resulted in fewer synapses in the brains of mice and schizophrenia-related behaviors, such as reduced social behavior toward unfamiliar mice and reduced cognitive function.

"Together, our results strongly suggest that autoantibodies against neurexin 1α can cause schizophrenia-related changes, at least in mice," explains Hiroki Shiwaku. "These autoantibodies may therefore represent a therapeutic target for a subset of patients with schizophrenia."

Related Stories

Schizophrenia has a wide variety of both symptoms and treatment responses, and many patients have symptoms that are resistant to currently available treatment options. Therefore, the identification of possible disease-causing autoantibodies is important for improving symptom control in patients with schizophrenia. It is hoped that the results of this investigation will allow patients with autoantibodies that target neurexin 1α-;all of whom were resistant to antipsychotic treatment in the present study-;to better control their symptoms in the future.

Source:

Tokyo Medical and Dental University

Journal reference:

Shiwaku, H., et al. (2023) Analyzing schizophrenia-related phenotypes in mice caused by autoantibodies against NRXN1α in schizophrenia. Brain, Behavior, and Immunity. doi.org/10.1016/j.bbi.2023.03.028.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Researchers identify DNA methylation markers linked to increased risk of schizophrenia in newborns
How do viral infections cause autoimmune diseases?
The immunopathology of post-acute sequelae of SARS-CoV-2 infection: highlighting the knowledge gaps
Revolutionizing Schizophrenia Research with the Queensland Brain Institute
Study reveals subtle brain asymmetry differences in schizophrenia
Obesity increases the chances of developing mental disorders for all age groups
Young men with cannabis use disorder have elevated risk of developing schizophrenia
Cannabis users with a genetic predisposition to schizophrenia more likely to experience psychotic symptoms

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Irregularities in daily rhythms of rest and activity predict worse outcomes in schizophrenia patients