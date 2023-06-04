Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy

In a recent study published in the journal Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases, researchers explore whether exercise could be used to treat anxiety.

Study: Is exercise a viable therapy for anxiety? Systematic review of recent literature and critical analysis. Image Credit: GP PIXSTOCK / Shutterstock.com

The mental health benefits of exercise

Lifestyle psychiatry acknowledges the impact of various health behaviors, such as nutrition, sleep, smoking, and physical activity on mental health.

Physical exercise is a well-known health behavior that provides both physical and psychological benefits. In fact, exercise is now recommended as the primary treatment for mild to moderate depression and as an adjunctive treatment for severe mental illness. However, the impact of exercise on anxiety has not been studied as extensively as its effect on depression.

About the study

The current review included studies that evaluated the impact of long-term exercise on anxiety outcomes in people with anxiety disorders or high levels of anxiety symptoms. To this end, a systematic search was conducted in April 2022 on MEDLINE, EMBASE, CINAHL, and PsycINFO for peer-reviewed studies in English. The selected studies obtained measurements from participants for anxiety-related disorder symptoms or elevated symptoms of anxiety.

Only randomized clinical trials (RCTs) that fulfilled specified criteria were included in the review. These included articles published in English in a peer-reviewed journal, articles published between January 2014 and December 2021, eligible participants were at least 18 years old, at least 30 participants were included in the study, exercise interventions included more than one round of resistance training or aerobic exercise, the primary outcome measure was anxiety, and elevated anxiety symptoms were estimated using a validated assessment instrument or diagnosed using an established procedure like a psychiatric interview.

In addition to the inclusion criteria, any selected study provided information on the control condition, exercise intervention, participant demographics, percent attrition, primary outcome, anxiety measures, and anxiety-related results, including an objective to determine if exercise contributed to reduced anxiety.

Unclear impact of exercise on anxiety

A total of 7,240 records were identified during the electronic database search; however, after removing 1,952 duplicate entries, 5,288 unique articles remained.

Of these, 98.7% were excluded after the title and abstract were reviewed. Finally, the review examined 70 studies and 25 RCTs that met the eligibility criteria.

Nineteen of these studies relied on self-report questionnaires to assess anxiety levels before the intervention. These questionnaires included the Spielberger State-Trait Anxiety Scale (STAI), Beck Anxiety Inventory (BAI), anxiety subscale of the Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale (HADS), Anxiety Sensitivity Index (ASI), Psychiatric Diagnostic Screening Questionnaire (PDSQ), and Posttraumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Checklist (PCL).

Related Stories

Baseline anxiety was evaluated in four studies using structured interviews such as the Clinician-Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS), Structured Clinical Interview for the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM), and Hamilton Anxiety Rating Scale (HAM-A).

Seven provided conclusive evidence that exercise intervention groups experienced improvements in their disorder status or anxiety symptoms as compared to controls. In two of the 13 studies conducted on anxious individuals, no clear reductions in anxiety levels were observed for the exercise cohort as compared to controls.

Six studies reported insignificant or no variations in anxiety levels between those who exercised and those who did not. In 12 studies, including eight trials involving anxious individuals, the findings were considered inconclusive or equivocal. Most of the studies yielded mixed results, as a reduction in anxiety was observed for certain measures or assessment periods.

Three studies reported positive findings; however, due to significant methodological limitations, it was difficult to determine whether exercise equivocally reduced anxiety. Moreover, four studies analyzed potential mediators or moderators of the anxiety-exercise correlation.

Three studies found that the level of anxiety reduction due to exercise was influenced by the number of exercise sessions attended or the initial level of anxiety. Specifically, attending more exercise sessions was related to greater anxiety reduction, while higher baseline anxiety levels were also related to greater anxiety reduction.

Two studies examined potential mediators, including participants' daily steps and increased aerobic fitness levels; however, these analyses did not produce a significant outcome.

Conclusions

The limited number of reliable studies and absence of positive results in over half of the reviewed studies limit the ability to draw definite conclusions about the effectiveness of exercise as a treatment for anxiety in patients.

Further research is needed to determine the advantages of exercise for people with anxiety. Clinicians who recommend exercise as therapy for anxiety must prioritize patient safety, establish clear and achievable exercise goals, and closely monitor symptoms.

Journal reference:
  • Stonerock, G. L., Gupta, R. P., & Blumenthal, J. A. (2023). Is exercise a viable therapy for anxiety? Systematic review of recent literature and critical analysis. Progress in Cardiovascular Diseases. doi:10.1016/j.pcad.2023.05.006

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)
Bhavana Kunkalikar

Written by

Bhavana Kunkalikar

Bhavana Kunkalikar is a medical writer based in Goa, India. Her academic background is in Pharmaceutical sciences and she holds a Bachelor's degree in Pharmacy. Her educational background allowed her to foster an interest in anatomical and physiological sciences. Her college project work based on ‘The manifestations and causes of sickle cell anemia’ formed the stepping stone to a life-long fascination with human pathophysiology.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. (2023, June 04). Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy. News-Medical. Retrieved on June 04, 2023 from https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230604/Can-exercise-ease-anxiety-Study-investigates-the-potentials-and-pitfalls-of-fitness-as-therapy.aspx.

  • MLA

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy". News-Medical. 04 June 2023. <https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230604/Can-exercise-ease-anxiety-Study-investigates-the-potentials-and-pitfalls-of-fitness-as-therapy.aspx>.

  • Chicago

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. "Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy". News-Medical. https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230604/Can-exercise-ease-anxiety-Study-investigates-the-potentials-and-pitfalls-of-fitness-as-therapy.aspx. (accessed June 04, 2023).

  • Harvard

    Kunkalikar, Bhavana. 2023. Can exercise ease anxiety? Study investigates the potentials and pitfalls of fitness as therapy. News-Medical, viewed 04 June 2023, https://www.news-medical.net/news/20230604/Can-exercise-ease-anxiety-Study-investigates-the-potentials-and-pitfalls-of-fitness-as-therapy.aspx.

Suggested Reading

Regular exercise may reduce bleeding in individuals with intracerebral hemorrhage
Can adherence to the Mediterranean diet reduce gestational stress and anxiety in pregnant women?
$4.5 million grant to fund research exploring link between exercise and slowing Alzheimer's progression
Mediterranean diet in pregnancy: A recipe for reduced stress and improved sleep
Regular aerobic exercise may help reduce influenza and pneumonia mortality risk
Vigorous exercise not linked to increased risk of adverse events in people with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
Impact of healthy diet and exercise, and their interplay, on the risk of non-communicable diseases throughout a lifespan
Exercise, group training reduced recurrent falls and fall injuries in community-dwelling older women

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Systematic approach needed to identify mental health issues in patients with inflammatory arthritis