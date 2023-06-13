Sleep-disordered breathing more prevalent among short-snouted dogs, study reveals

University of Helsinki researchers tested a new method of diagnosing sleep-disordered breathing in dogs using a neckband developed for human sleep apnoea diagnostics. The study revealed that sleep-disordered breathing is more prevalent among short-snouted dogs than those with longer snouts.

French bulldogs, pugs and other brachycephalic dog breeds are popular pets. Brachycephalic dogs are shorter-nosed and flat-faced as a result of breeding, making them more susceptible to heat, overexertion and respiratory problems.

In addition, brachycephalic dogs have been found to suffer from recurring episodes of sleep-disordered breathing, resembling human obstructive sleep apnoea caused by upper airway obstruction. During such episodes, normal breathing is interrupted by obstructed airways as the muscles of the upper airways relax, resulting in sleep interruptions and daytime fatigue. Sleep apnea can have a dramatic impact on both human and canine wellbeing.

Sleep apnea places people at considerable risk of conditions such as hypertension and cardiovascular disease. Sleep affects the body's immune system, hormone secretion and metabolism. Sufficient, sound sleep is vital for quality of life. For these reasons and others, we are interested in canine sleep too."

Iida Niinikoski, Doctoral Researcher, University of Helsinki's Faculty of Veterinary Medicine

"Previous methods for investigating sleep apnoea have required dogs to sleep either while connected to all sorts of equipment or within a certain type of box in a lab. This has made research challenging and limited our knowledge of dog sleep apnoea."

The University of Helsinki Lung Insight research group investigated breathing during sleep in dogs using a neckband system developed originally for diagnosing human sleep apnoea.

Related Stories

The group measured breathing during sleep using the screening device in the dogs' home environment. Brachycephalic dogs recorded a much higher number of sleep-disordered breathing events than dogs with longer snouts. The short-nosed dogs also snored more than their long-nosed counterparts.

The neckband system was found to be an easy-to-use method for measuring sleep-disordered breathing. Although its use is currently limited to patients involved in research, in the future it may provide novel opportunities for dog sleep apnoea diagnostics in other contexts too.

Next, the research group will explore factors predisposing dogs to sleep apnea.

As Niinikoski believes, "Good sleep is vital for the health of both humans and our animal friends."

Source:

University of Helsinki

Journal reference:

Niinikoski, I., et al. (2023) Description of a novel method for detection of sleep-disordered breathing in brachycephalic dogs. Journal of Veterinary Internal Medicine. doi.org/10.1111/jvim.16783.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Insomnia raises the risk of influenza and other respiratory infections
Unhealthy diet results in shallower deep sleep
Sleep-disordered breathing in cognitively unimpaired amyloid-positive individuals may exacerbate neurodegeneration in medial temporal lobe subregions
Novel phototherapy device could have potential therapeutic benefits for sleep and daytime functioning
Is healthy sleep, both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic, prior to SARS-CoV-2 infection, protective against post–COVID-19 condition?
Babies experiencing hypoxia due to sleep apnea tend to develop hypertension in adulthood
Study explores the link between sleep apnea and brain volume
Mice study shows how obstructive sleep apnea may affect gene activity throughout the day

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Mediterranean diet in pregnancy: A recipe for reduced stress and improved sleep