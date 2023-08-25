The past, present, and future of cancer drug development

Notes Reviewers' Notes

A new editorial paper was published in Oncoscience (Volume 10) on August 17, 2023, entitled, "Cancer drug development yesterday, today and tomorrow." In this new editorial, researchers Elzbieta Izbicka and Robert T. Streeper from New Frontier Labs discuss the history of cancer drug development and how it has evolved over time. The editorial also highlights the current state of cancer drug development and what the future may hold.

Editorial Introduction:

The "war on cancer" began with the National Cancer Act, a United States federal law intended "to amend the Public Health Service Act so as to strengthen the National Cancer Institute in order to more effectively carry out the national effort against cancer" that was signed by President Richard Nixon on December 23, 1971. As the 50th anniversary is now two years gone, the war has not been necessarily a blitzkrieg. To paraphrase Charles Dickens, today "it is the best of times, it is the worst of times" for cancer drugs. Great progress in cancer therapy has been made thanks to the combined impact of better supportive care, ever improving drugs and earlier cancer detection.

"On the other hand, the Anthropocene era brings new challenges due to increased human impact of environmental factors, which along with changes in diet and lifestyle may contribute to a worrisome increase in early-onset cancers, a situation viewed as a potential emerging global epidemic."

Source:

Impact Journals LLC

Journal reference:

Izbicka, E. & Streeper, R. T., (2023) Cancer drug development yesterday, today and tomorrow. Oncoscience. doi.org/10.18632/oncoscience.583.

Posted in: Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New genes linked to breast cancer risk identified
Can machine learning algorithms identify patients at risk of a delay in starting cancer treatment?
Some early-stage, low-risk breast cancer patients may not need radiotherapy after surgery
Associations between alcohol intake, cancer risk, and modifying factors in women: smoking, BMI, and MHT interactions
Stowers researchers reveal why certain anti-cancer drugs can cause unexpected side effects
Lorazepam linked to shorter progression-free survival in pancreatic cancer patients
High-fat diet changes gut bacteria, bile acids, and increases colorectal cancer risk
New model predicts 10-year risk of dying from breast cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
New targeted therapy zolbetuximab extends survival for patients with advanced gastric cancer