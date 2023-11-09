New glass powder shows promise for stopping bleeding and preventing infections

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

Can a glass powder that was developed to stop bleeding after gunshot wounds and other body trauma also serve as an antibacterial and help stave off infections?

Dr. Mark Towler, a Doshi Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology hopes to soon answer that question – and he says a trip to the University of the Western Cape in South Africa will help.

Towler is participating in the University of Missouri's South African Education Program, which will help fund his travel to the country.

In late spring or early summer 2024, Towler will travel to South Africa for one week and work with Dr. Pedro Abrantes, who conducts research in the university's medical biosciences department. Later in the summer, Abrantes will travel to the United States for a week.

They expect the testing and research they are collaborating on will take six months to complete.

Towler says he spent several years researching how the glass powder he developed could stop bleeding more safely and effectively than traditional methods, such as packing the wounds with dressings. He first applied for a patent for the treatment in 2016, and it was granted last year. This technology is now licensed by a Kentucky company with military connections, and Towler is exploring additional ways it could be beneficial.

The powder, which quickly clots blood and safely degrades over time in the body, also releases ions into the body that Towler anticipates will have antibacterial properties. However, this has not yet been tested, which is how the University of Western Cape comes into play.

Related Stories

Towler says there are two reasons why traveling to this university is a logical decision for him.

First, South Africa has high mortality rates associated with gunshot wounds and trauma from vehicle accidents. Towler says he hopes that conducting the research in this country may lead to South Africa more quickly approving and having access to the treatment.

Second, Towler is a world traveler, and he has not yet visited the country. A map in his Missouri S&T office with marks for every location he has visited demonstrates how South Africa is one of the few countries he has yet to explore.

The research we will conduct could revolutionize the treatment options for stopping uncontrolled blood flow and stopping the spread of bacteria. South Africa is a country that could greatly benefit from this research, and I am excited to work with Dr. Abrantes on this project."

Dr. Mark Towler, a Doshi Professor of Chemical and Biochemical Engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Source:

Missouri University of Science and Technology

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Can ChatGPT revolutionize nutrition education? Study examines potential and challenges
Does adding sigh breaths to the usual care of trauma patients receiving mechanical ventilation increase ventilator-free days?
Is sleep apnea the missing link between high blood pressure and Alzheimer's?
Early-stage dementia patients may benefit from Tai Chi, but further research is required
Single-cell proteomics – when mass spectrometry revolutionizes biomedical research
How caffeine impacts cerebral blood flow
From education to politics: a pan-European analysis of COVID-19 conspiracy theory influences
Advances in grain research illuminate potential for precision nutrition in clinical settings

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »
You might also like...
Fluctuations in blood pressure from midlife to end-of-life: Correlation with dementia risk