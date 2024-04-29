Fentanyl inhalation linked to irreversible brain damage

NewsGuard 100/100 Score
Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Apr 29 2024BMJ

Inhaling the synthetic opioid fentanyl may cause potentially irreversible brain damage (toxic leukoencephalopathy), warn doctors in the journal BMJ Case Reports, after treating a middle aged man found unresponsive in his hotel room after snorting the drug.

Leukoencephalopathy refers to inflammation and damage to the brain's white matter-;the network of nerve fibres that enable the exchange of information and communication between different areas of the brain's grey matter. 

Toxic leukoencephalopathy is a sudden or longstanding neurological syndrome, which has been reported after heroin inhalation, known as 'chasing the dragon'. But this is the first reported case associated with fentanyl, say the report authors.

The condition is manifest in various signs and symptoms, the most obvious of which are neurological and behavioral changes, ranging from mild confusion to stupor, coma, and death.

The outlook for those affected generally depends on the extent of white matter injury, explain the report authors: some people will recover fully; others will progressively get worse.

In this case, the man had no previous medical problems of any note, and had been unconscious for an unknown period of time in his hotel room, where unidentified crushed pills and a white residue were found on a nearby table.

On arrival at hospital, he wasn't able to answer questions or follow commands. He responded to pain stimuli to his legs, but not his arms.

A brain scan revealed white matter inflammation and swelling and cerebellar injury. The cerebellum is the part of the brain responsible for gait and balance. He tested negative for epilepsy. 

A drug screen returned negative results, but a separate urine test indicated a very high level of fentanyl, prompting a diagnosis of toxic leukoencephalopathy induced by fentanyl inhalation.

Related Stories

Eighteen days later, he remained bedbound and still required tube feeding. He was given several different drugs to treat urinary incontinence, kidney injury, cognitive impairment, suspected opioid withdrawal, pain and agitation, and pneumonia.

After 26 days he was discharged to a rehabilitation facility, and after another month returned home with the support of outpatient physiotherapy and occupational therapy.

Less than a year after his hospital admission he had fully recovered and had returned to work full time.

Commenting on the incident, he describes his recovery as "miraculous", adding: "Early on it was looking like I would need 24 hour care after being discharged, but I focused and worked hard in my therapy session and was determined not to leave the hospital only to be checked into a group facility for ongoing care."

Expressing gratitude to all the healthcare professionals who not only saved his life, but enabled him to get back to the life he had before, he says: "I have regrets often about what I did to myself, my wife, and my family."

The report authors conclude: "This case illustrates the need for inclusion of fentanyl in routine urine drug screens for earlier identification and appropriate management." 

Source:

BMJ

Journal reference:

Eden, C. O., et al. (2024). Clinical and neuroradiographic features of fentanyl inhalation-induced leukoencephalopathy. BMJ Case Reports. doi.org/10.1136/bcr-2023-258395.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

PET brain scans could reveal hidden inflammation in patients with multiple sclerosis
Salk scientists explain how CBN protects the brain against aging and neurodegeneration
High BMI associated with changes in physiological brain pulsations
Study highlights oversight in childhood brain injury checks
Better cardiovascular health among middle-aged Black women linked to less decline in cognition
Brain dynamics and BMI linked to dieting success, study finds
Study suggests a common brain network exists between heart rate deceleration and depression
DELiVR's virtual reality training speeds up cell detection in complex brain datasets

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study identifies potential strategy to diminish the devastating impacts of traumatic brain injuries