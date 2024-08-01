Scientists capture NMDAR protein's 'twist' motion, key to brain signaling

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cold Spring Harbor LaboratoryAug 1 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Proteins are constantly performing a kind of dance. They move and contort their bodies to fulfill specific functions inside our bodies. The NMDAR protein executes an especially hard dance routine in our brains. One wrong step can lead to a range of neurological disorders. NMDAR binds to the neurotransmitter, glutamate, and another compound, glycine. These bindings control NMDAR's dance steps. When their routine is over, the NMDAR opens. This open ion channel generates electrical signals critical for cognitive functions like memory.

The problem is that scientists couldn't figure out the last step in NMDAR's routine-;until now. Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor Hiro Furukawa and his team have deciphered the critical dance move in which NMDAR rotates into an open formation. In other words, they've learned the NMDAR "Twist."

To capture this key step, Furukawa and his team used a technique called electron cryo-microscopy (cryo-EM), which freezes and visualizes proteins in action. First, the team had to find a way to keep a type of NMDAR called GluN1-2B in its open pose long enough to image it. So, Furukawa teamed up with Professors Stephen Traynelis and Dennis Liotta at Emory University. Together, they discovered a molecule that favors NMDAR in an open position.

It's not the most stable conformation. There are many pieces dancing independently in NMDAR. They have to coordinate with each other. Everything has to go perfectly to open the ion channel. We need a precise amount of electrical signals at the right time for proper behaviors and cognitions."

Hiro Furukawa, Professor, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory  

The cryo-EM images allow researchers to see precisely how the NMDAR's atoms move during its "Twist." This may one day lead to drug compounds that can teach the correct moves to NMDARs that have lost a step. Better drugs that target NMDARs might have applications for neurological disorders like Alzheimer's and depression.

"Compounds bind to pockets within proteins and are imperfect, initially. This will allow us and chemists to find a way to fill those pockets more perfectly. That would improve the potency of the drug. Also, the shape of the pocket is unique. But there could be something similarly shaped in other proteins. That would cause side effects. So, specificity is key," Furukawa explains.

Indeed, there are many types of NMDARs in the brain. Another recent study from Furukawa's lab offers the first view of the GluN1-3A NMDAR. Surprisingly, its dance moves are completely different. This routine results in unusual patterns of electrical signals.

In other words, we're mastering the Twist. Next up: the headspin.

Source:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Journal references:

Chou, T.-H., et al. (2024). Molecular mechanism of ligand gating and opening of NMDA receptor. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-024-07742-0.

Michalski, K., & Furukawa, H. (2024). Structure and function of GluN1-3A NMDA receptor excitatory glycine receptor channel. Science Advances. doi.org/10.1126/sciadv.adl5952.

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Biochemistry | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Blocking IL-11 protein extends lifespan and health in mice by 25%, study shows
Spear Bio secures $45 million in oversubscribed Series A financing to accelerate product launch for protein research and disease diagnostics
Researchers reveal unique characteristics of previously unexplored protein FAM110A
ACE technology enhances single-cell protein detection with advanced signal amplification
Immune protein C1q impacts neuronal protein synthesis in the aging brain, study reveals
Researchers identify ORF6 protein as key to SARS-CoV-2 immune evasion
Study identifies a new way to make opioids safer
New insights into p16 protein could lead to advances in cancer diagnosis and treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Study reveals IL-22BP protein's role in gut health and infection resistance