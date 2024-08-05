Seaweed antioxidants show promise in preventing Parkinson's disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityAug 5 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Parkinson's disease is a neurodegenerative disease caused by the loss of neurons that produce dopamine, a neurotransmitter involved in motor control and cognitive function. As the global population ages, the number of Parkinson's disease patients is rapidly increasing. Parkinson's disease is induced by neuronal damage due to excessive production of reactive oxygen species.

Suppression of reactive oxygen species generation is essential because it is fatal to dopaminergic neurons that manage dopamine neurotransmitters. Currently, only symptomatic treatment is available, so the development of treatment regimens and prevention methods is necessary.

Fortunately, Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology led a research group that has verified the physiological effect of Ecklonia cava polyphenols, seaweed antioxidants, on the prevention of Parkinson's disease.

In this study, two types of motor function tests were conducted using Parkinson's disease model mice that were orally fed the antioxidants daily for one week and then administered rotenone. Results showed that motor function, which was decreased by rotenone, was restored. There was also improvement in intestinal motor function and the colon mucosa structure, a special tissue that covers the colon.

Further, cellular experiments using Parkinson's disease model cells verified the biochemical interaction of the preventive effect of Ecklonia cava. Validation results showed that the antioxidants activate the AMPK enzyme (adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase), an intracellular energy sensor, and inhibit the production of reactive oxygen species that cause neuronal cell death.

This study suggests that Ecklonia cava antioxidants may reduce neuronal damage by AMPK activation and inhibiting intracellular reactive oxygen species production.It is hoped that Ecklonia cava will be an effective ingredient in the prevention of Parkinson's disease."

Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, Associate Professor, Osaka Metropolitan University's Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New optical neural chip technology reveals unexpected dopamine dynamics
Research highlights importance of dietary education to combat rising childhood obesity rates
Exercise boosts hormone levels: New research shows increased oxytocin and cortisol in urine and saliva
Why do we blush, and what are the underlying mechanisms of blushing? Research aims to find out
First international consensus unifies fasting terminology to boost global research
Research highlights green tea's potential role in improving ovarian cancer outcomes
Study finds body composition impacts neurodegenerative disease risk
Novel antisense therapy targets α-synuclein pathologies in neurodegenerative diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Concussions in retired rugby players linked to higher neurodegenerative disease biomarkers