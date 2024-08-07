Surgery improves long-term outcomes for T-OPLL

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Wolters KluwerAug 7 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Thoracic ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament (TOPLL) is a rare condition associated with ectopic bone formation in the thoracic spine. A long-term follow-up study from Japan shows significant and lasting improvement in outcomes with posterior decompression and fixation surgery for patients with T-OPLL, reports The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio by Wolters Kluwer. 

"Surgical treatment of T-OPLL is effective in improving neurological function, quality of life, and pain management over an extended period," according to the new research by Hiroaki Nakashima, MD, PhD, and colleagues of Nagoya University Graduate School of Medicine. 

New evidence on long-term outcomes of surgery for T-OPLL 

Patients with ossification of the posterior longitudinal ligament have ectopic bone growth in the spinal column, resulting in neurological signs and symptoms. Most cases involve the cervical spine. Although thoracic involvement is less common, it is prone to delayed diagnosis and often goes undetected until severe symptoms develop. Japan has the highest prevalence of T-OPLL. 

Studies of operatively treated T-OPLL have reported better outcomes when spinal decompression is combined with fixation. To assess the long-term outcomes of this procedure, the researchers analyzed follow-up data on 51 patients undergoing posterior decompression and corrective fixation surgery for T-OPLL. 

The patients, who had an average age of 51.6 years, underwent surgery at the study center between 2001 and 2014, with follow-up of at least 10 years. Severity was assessed using the Japanese Orthopedic Association (JOA) score. Other assessments included back and leg pain, quality of life (QoL), and radiographic outcomes. 

'Long-term stability and structural improvements' after decompression and fixation 

The average JOA score improved significantly from 3.7 preoperatively to 7.9 at two years postoperatively, remaining stable thereafter. These scores indicated "sustained neurological and functional improvement from surgery over the long term," the researchers write. 

Related Stories

Decompression and fixation also yielded lasting improvement in patient-reported outcomes, including QoL (EQ-5D score). Numeric rating scale pain scores decreased from 5.4 preoperatively to 3.5 at 10 years for back pain and from 4.0 to 3.0 for leg pain. Radiographic outcomes included reduction in Cobb angles for T1-T12 in sagittal plane and kyphosis. 

Eleven patients had progression of ossification, largely within the first five years. A total of 14 patients experienced postoperative complications, including six within the first 30 days postoperatively and eight thereafter. Perioperative complications included lower limb paralysis, infection, and hematoma, whereas later complications were mainly adjacent vertebral fractures. A total of four patients underwent an additional surgical procedure during follow-up. 

The study provides new long-term follow-up data on the outcomes of decompression and fixation for T-OPLL, including persistent gains in clinical and patient-reported outcomes. Although some patients developed distal junctional failure or required reoperation, "these complications and interventions did not substantially detract from the overall QoL improvement," Dr. Nakashima and coauthors conclude. "The imaging results showed minimal progression of ossification beyond two years postoperatively, contributing to the long-term stability and structural improvements observed in the patients." 

Source:

Wolters Kluwer

Journal reference:

Ito, S., et al. (2024). Ten-Year Follow-up of Posterior Decompression and Fusion Surgery for Thoracic Ossification of the Posterior Longitudinal Ligament. Journal of Bone and Joint Surgery. doi.org/10.2106/JBJS.23.01475

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High-impact exercise boosts bone density without harming knee health in postmenopausal women
New bone marrow atlas offers detailed view of cell function and organization
Study links fungal heteroresistance to fatal bloodstream infections in bone marrow transplant patients
Weill Cornell Medicine receives $1.5M grant to predict prostate cancer bone metastasis
Researchers identify key players in abnormal bone differentiation
Insights into megakaryopoiesis regulation by plasmacytoid dendritic cells
Hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow age differently in genetically identical mice
Europe's new clinical guidelines enable better understanding of childhood bone cancer

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
GLP-1-based polyagonists: A promising weight loss alternative to bariatric surgery