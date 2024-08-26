Workplace wellness boosts employee health and fitness with daily 15-minute exercise challenge

Study: Evaluation of the “15 Minute Challenge”: A Workplace Health and Wellbeing Program. Image Credit: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

The World Health Organization’s (WHO) 2020 guidelines recommend 150–300 min of moderate-intensity or 75–150 min of vigorous-intensity activity per week, which is associated with a 20–30% reduction in all-cause mortality risk.

In a recent study published in the journal Healthcare, researchers at the University of South Australia investigated the effectiveness of the 15-Minute Challenge, a mobile health (mHealth) initiative that supports workplace wellness by promoting physical activity and improving health outcomes among employees across various workplaces.

Encouraging physical activity at work

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights that regular physical activity reduces the risk of chronic conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes, and obesity. Physical activity is essential for preventing chronic diseases and improving overall health; however, many adults do not meet recommended levels, which significantly contributes to global health issues.

Since many adults spend most of their time at work, workplace environments often encourage sedentary behaviors, which increase the risk of various health problems. Thus, workplace wellness programs can be a valuable strategy that promotes physical activity among employees.

The 15-Minute Challenge is an initiative that uses mHealth technology and behavioral economics to encourage employees to engage in short, daily physical activity sessions. By focusing on a manageable 15-minute daily commitment, this program aims to make exercise more accessible and sustainable while also incorporating elements of gamification, such as team competitions and social sharing, to motivate participation.

New data show that nearly one third (31%) of adults worldwide, approximately 1.8 billion people, did not meet the recommended levels of physical activity in 2022. The findings point to a worrying trend of physical inactivity among adults, which has increased by about 5 percentage points between 2010 and 2022.

About the study

The current study evaluated the effectiveness of the 15-Minute Challenge in improving employees’ health outcomes and increasing physical activity. To this end, the researchers used a retrospective cohort design to evaluate the six-week wellness program across various workplaces in Australia, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

The program facilitated daily 15-minute sessions for physical activity, with participants recording their activities using a mobile app. To motivate participation, the app featured gamification elements like team competitions, social sharing, and personal milestones.

Study participants reported their health and well-being, including energy, fitness, mood, sleep quality, and overall health, at the beginning and end of the program using a 10-point scale. Usage data, including frequency of app interaction and engagement with specific features, were also collected.

The program's effectiveness was analyzed using statistical models comparing baseline and end-of-program health outcomes. Program analytics measured participation and retention rates, while post-program surveys gathered user feedback on satisfaction and perceived benefits. Statistical analyses were performed to assess changes in physical activity levels and health outcomes.

Study findings

A total of 11,575 participants employed by 73 companies across the U.K., Australia, and New Zealand recorded 19 million minutes of physical activity, with 69.6% of study participants reporting daily activities. By the end of the study period, 70.8% of study participants were still actively participating in the program. The median daily exercise duration was 45 minutes, and participants averaged 34 active days during the study period.

Significant improvements were observed in health metrics, as sleep quality, mood, energy levels, overall health, and perceived fitness increased by 7.6%, 7.1%, 11.6%, 7.7%, and 14%, respectively. Additionally, the number of participants meeting or exceeding international physical activity guidelines rose from baseline levels of 57.3% to 95.4% during the program.

User feedback was positive, with 92% willing to recommend and rejoin the program; however, only 42% of study participants reported reduced stress levels. Overall, the program effectively increased physical activity levels and improved health outcomes, thus demonstrating its potential as a workplace wellness intervention.

My Exercise page—calendar for recording of exercises; (B) My Exercise page—individual achievement.

Conclusions

The 15 Minute Challenge, a workplace wellness program, significantly increased physical activity levels and improved various health outcomes, such as fitness, energy, overall health, sleep quality, and mood among employees.

By the end of the program, most of the study participants met or exceeded international physical activity guidelines. High satisfaction levels were also reported, with a significant majority of participants willing to recommend the program.

The study findings highlight the potential of work-based interventions to enhance mental and physical health, which could lead to benefits like increased productivity and reduced absenteeism.

Notable limitations of the current study include its reliance on self-reported data and the absence of a control group, which could introduce biases and limit the ability to attribute the observed changes to the program directly.

Future research should incorporate more rigorous study designs, like randomized controlled trials, to confirm these findings. Exploring strategies to sustain engagement and examining long-term health impacts, as well as the effects of the program on workplace outcomes like employee morale and productivity, would also provide valuable insights.

Conflicts of Interest

Authors Artem Deev and Anton Deev were employed by the 15 Minute Challenge. The remaining authors declare that the research was conducted in the absence of any commercial or financial relationships that could be construed as a potential conflict of interest.