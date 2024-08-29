Nucleic acids in food show potential to inhibit cancer cell growth

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Osaka Metropolitan UniversityAug 29 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

When people eat, they ingest the nucleic acids that reside in all living things. The compounds in these acids could inhibit the growth of cancer cells, according to findings published in PLOS ONE by Osaka Metropolitan University Associate Professor Akiko Kojima-Yuasa of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology and colleagues.

Consuming nucleic acids found in food has been shown to boost the immune system and prevent some diseases. The nucleotides and nucleosides that result from digesting the acids are largely responsible for these beneficial effects.

Professor Kojima-Yuasa's team used compounds of nucleic acids derived from salmon milt DNA and torula yeast RNA and showed that chemical compounds like guanosine could prevent the proliferation of certain cancer cells in laboratory rats. The compounds stopped the cells from starting their replication phase.

Our research provides a new perspective on the physiological functions of nucleic acids derived from food. We hold hope that this will be a crucial step toward cancer prevention."

Akiko Kojima-Yuasa, Associate Professor of the Graduate School of Human Life and Ecology, Osaka Metropolitan University

 

Source:

Osaka Metropolitan University

Journal reference:

Shiomi, N., et al. (2024). Suppression of Ehrlich ascites tumor cell proliferation via G1 arrest induced by dietary nucleic acid-derived nucleosides. PLoS ONE. doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0305775.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Biochemistry | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

High ultra-processed food consumption tied to rising BMI and fat mass in young children
SNAP emergency allotments: Reducing food insecurity in children
Mapping DNA’s hidden knot-like structures may revolutionize disease treatment
Reassessing the Health Star Rating: New study highlights need for ultra-processed food adjustments
Study shows frequent mitochondrial DNA insertion in the brain cells
New benchmark: 1 kg of plasmid DNA manufactured
CDCA7 identified as key player in hemimethylation sensing
Study illuminates CDCA7's role in DNA methylation

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
DNA scavengers break down antibiotic-resistant genes