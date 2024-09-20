Lipid metabolism plays a critical role in red blood cell recovery from acute anemia

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Kumamoto UniversitySep 20 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Red blood cells are the most abundant cells in the body. It has long been known that when red blood cells break down or anemia occurs due to bleeding, the hormone erythropoietin (EPO) increases, leading to the proliferation of immature cells (erythroblasts) that eventually become red blood cells, thus restoring the red blood cell count. However, how more primitive "hematopoietic stem cells" respond to severe anemia has been largely unclear. Hematopoietic stem cells have the ability to produce all types of blood cells, but lack receptors for erythropoietin, suggesting an unidentified mechanism must aid red blood cell recovery.

To investigate this, the research team induced acute anemia in mice using a drug (phenylhydrazine) that destroys red blood cells, or by blood extraction (phlebotomy), and then analyzed changes in hematopoietic stem cells in the bone marrow and explored how these changes were induced.

It was discovered that after acute anemia was induced, hematopoietic stem cells began to proliferate immediately. Moreover, the hematopoietic stem cells of anemic mice produced more red blood cells compared to other blood cells, a response not seen in normal mice. Since hematopoietic stem cells do not respond to erythropoietin, the researchers conducted genetic analysis to identify what triggers the changes in these cells. It was found that genes related to lipid metabolism were activated shortly after anemia onset, particularly enhancing the function of the very low-density lipoprotein receptor (VLDL receptor, VLDLR).

The study also distinguished two types of hematopoietic stem cells: those with a high expression of VLDLR (VLDLRhigh hematopoietic stem cells) and those with a low expression of VLDLR (VLDLRlow hematopoietic stem cells). VLDLRhigh hematopoietic stem cells were more likely to produce red blood cells. Analyzing the lipids and related proteins in the bone marrow of anemic mice showed that although VLDL levels decreased, apolipoprotein E (ApoE)-a component of VLDL-rapidly increased. In genetically modified mice lacking ApoE, hematopoietic stem cells did not show increased production of red blood cells in response to anemia.

Related Stories

Further genetic functional analysis revealed that when ApoE acted on VLDLRhigh hematopoietic stem cells, the activity of the Erg gene, which helps maintain the stem cells' ability and prevents their differentiation into other cells, was weakened. Interestingly, administration of synthetic ApoE or suppression of Erg activity made hematopoietic stem cells in healthy mice more prone to producing red blood cells. These findings suggest that in response to acute anemia, ApoE is released from VLDL and specifically targets VLDLRhigh hematopoietic stem cells, promoting their ability to produce more red blood cells.

Given the implications of these results, they could lead to innovative approaches for treating anemia. While erythropoietin is already used as a drug to treat anemia, some patients exhibit low responsiveness to it. Additionally, current treatments for anemia including iron supplements and blood transfusions, may lead to iron deposition in the body, potentially causing other health problems. The findings of this study reveal a novel mechanism of red blood cell production that is different from the previously known pathway, and may pave the way for the development of new treatments for patients with severe anemia who have not adequately responded to conventional therapies.

Source:

Kumamoto University

Journal reference:

Saito, K., et al. (2024) Lipoprotein metabolism mediates hematopoietic stem cell responses under acute anemic conditions. Nature Communications. doi.org/10.1038/s41467-024-52509-w.

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Research News | Biochemistry | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Scientists advance type 1 diabetes treatment with cutting-edge stem cell and gene editing technologies
Hybrid neuron-glia cells found in glioma may impact tumor growth
New AI model creates virtual colorations of cancer tissue for enhanced diagnostics
Cell rejuvenation atlas unveils master regulators of rejuvenation strategies
Disrupted glucose transport in oligodendrocytes linked to myelin thinning and aging in new research
Research shows brain synchronization between humans and dogs
New discovery offers hope for overcoming CAR-T cell therapy resistance
Cruciferous vegetables like broccoli reduce blood pressure compared to root and squash vegetables

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
B cell abnormalities identified as potential biomarkers for triple negative breast cancer treatment response