Understanding how men and women process pain differently

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of California - San DiegoOct 16 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

In a new study evaluating meditation for chronic lower back pain, researchers at University of California San Diego School of Medicine have discovered that men and women utilize different biological systems to relieve pain. While men relieve pain by releasing endogenous opioids, the body's natural painkillers, women rely instead on other, non-opioid based pathways.

Synthetic opioid drugs, such as morphine and fentanyl, are the most powerful class of painkilling drugs available. Women are known to respond poorly to opioid therapies, which use synthetic opioid molecules to bind to the same receptors as naturally-occurring endogenous opioids. This aspect of opioid drugs helps explain why they are so powerful as painkillers, but also why they carry a significant risk of dependence and addiction.

Dependence develops because people start taking more opioids when their original dosage stops working. Although speculative, our findings suggest that maybe one reason that females are more likely to become addicted to opioids is that they're biologically less responsive to them and need to take more to experience any pain relief."

Fadel Zeidan, Ph.D., professor of anesthesiology and Endowed Professor in Empathy and Compassion Research at UC San Diego Sanford Institute for Empathy and Compassion

The study combined data from two clinical trials involving a total of 98 participants, including both healthy individuals and those diagnosed with chronic lower back pain. Participants underwent a meditation training program, then practiced meditation while receiving either placebo or a high-dose of naloxone, a drug that stops both synthetic and endogenous opioids from working. At the same time, they experienced a very painful but harmless heat stimulus to the back of the leg. The researchers measured and compared how much pain relief was experienced from meditation when the opioid system was blocked versus when it was intact.

The study found:

  • Blocking the opioid system with naloxone inhibited meditation-based pain relief in men, suggesting that men rely on endogenous opioids to reduce pain.
  • Naloxone increased meditation-based pain relief in women, suggesting that women rely on non-opioid mechanisms to reduce pain.
  • In both men and women, people with chronic pain experienced more pain relief from meditation than healthy participants.

Related Stories

"These results underscore the need for more sex-specific pain therapies, because many of the treatments we use don't work nearly as well for women as they do for men," said Zeidan.

The researchers conclude that by tailoring pain treatment to an individual's sex, it may be possible to improve patient outcomes and reduce the reliance on and misuse of opioids.

"There are clear disparities in how pain is managed between men and women, but we haven't seen a clear biological difference in the use of their endogenous systems before now," said Zeidan. "This study provides the first clear evidence that sex-based differences in pain processing are real and need to be taken more seriously when developing and prescribing treatment for pain."

Source:

University of California - San Diego

Journal reference:

Dean, J. G., et al. (2024). Self-regulated analgesia in males but not females is mediated by endogenous opioids. PNAS Nexus. doi.org/10.1093/pnasnexus/pgae453.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Study finds limited evidence for massage therapy's effectiveness in pain relief
Oropouche virus spreads in South America as scientists warn of potential outbreaks in the U.S.
Simple dietary changes may help reduce migraine severity and medication use
Distinct fecal metabolites identified for non-invasive diagnosis of endometriosis
Physical activity and positive affect boost cognition in women with fibromyalgia despite pain
Triptans better at relieving migraine pain than recently marketed and more expensive drugs
Scurvy on the rise in the United States: Pediatric cases triple in five years
Genetic risk factors for long-COVID uncovered in a large multi-ethnic study

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Diet and gut dysbiosis linked to rheumatoid arthritis