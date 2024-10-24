New pro-oxidant supplement shows promise in slowing prostate cancer progression

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Cold Spring Harbor LaboratoryOct 24 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Prostate cancer is a quiet killer. In most men, it's treatable. However, in some cases, it resists all known therapies and turns extremely deadly. A new discovery at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) points to a potentially groundbreaking solution. CSHL Professor Lloyd Trotman's lab has found that the pro-oxidant supplement menadione slows prostate cancer progression in mice. The supplement is a precursor to vitamin K, commonly found in leafy greens. The story begins more than two decades ago.

In 2001, the National Cancer Institute's SELECT trial sought to determine if an antioxidant vitamin E supplement could successfully treat or prevent prostate cancer. The trial involving 35,000 men was planned to last up to 12 years. However, after just three years, participants were told to stop taking their supplements. Not only had vitamin E failed to slow or prevent prostate cancer-;more men taking the supplement started to get the disease. Seeing these results, Trotman thought, 'If an antioxidant failed, maybe a pro-oxidant would work.' His new findings in mice show just that.

When mice with prostate cancer are given menadione, it messes with the cancer's survival processes. Trotman's team has discovered that menadione kills prostate cancer cells by depleting a lipid called PI(3)P, which works like an ID tag. Without it, the cells stop recycling incoming materials and eventually explode.

It's like a transport hub, like JFK. If everything that goes in is immediately de-identified, nobody knows where the airplanes should go next. New stuff keeps coming in, and the hub starts to swell. This ultimately leads to the cell bursting."

Lloyd Trotman, CSHL Professor 

This causes the cancer's progression to slow significantly in mice. Trotman now hopes to see the experiment translated to pilot studies in human prostate cancer patients:

"Our target group would be men who get biopsies and have an early form of the disease diagnosed. We wonder if they start to take the supplement, whether we would be able to slow that disease down."

Related Stories

Amazingly, Trotman's research suggests menadione may also prove effective against myotubular myopathy, a rare condition that prevents muscle growth in infant boys. Those diagnosed rarely live beyond early childhood. Trotman's lab has found that depleting PI(3)P with menadione can double the lifespan of mice with this condition.

If the results hold up in humans, it would mean that men with prostate cancer can enjoy a better quality of life and more time with their families. It could also mean more precious time for children born with an incurable disease.

Source:

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Journal reference:

Swamynathan, M. M., et al. (2024) Dietary pro-oxidant therapy by a vitamin K precursor targets PI 3-Kinase VPS34 function. Science. doi.org/10.1126/science.aadk9167.

Posted in: Men's Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Advancements in antibody-drug conjugates transform cancer therapy
Breakthrough discovery of selective MMP7 inhibitor offers hope for cancer treatment
Study links healthy diet to reduced progression of low-risk prostate cancer
Immunotherapy yields complete response in stage IV lung cancer
New CAR T cells offer controlled treatment for solid tumors
Surprising discovery in yeast could open the door to new cancer treatments
Studies reveal unique challenges faced by younger patients with colorectal cancer
Scientists reveal how miRNAs shape cancer and offer new paths for treatment

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists map the genetic landscape of drug resistance in cancers