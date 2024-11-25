Multiomic signatures identified for rapid detection and treatment of high-risk T-ALL

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Children's Hospital of PhiladelphiaNov 25 2024NewsGuard 100/100 Score

Researchers from Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) have discovered the underlying biology that identifies a subset of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia who have a higher risk version of the disease and are more likely to relapse despite treatment. The findings allowed researchers to identify new potential therapeutic treatments for patients with this specific form of cancer with a high risk of recurrence. The findings were published today by the journal Nature Cancer.

Acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) accounts for approximately 30 percent of all pediatric cancers and is the most common cancer in children. While most children with ALL are cured, a significant percentage of patients continue to relapse. ALL affects the immature forms of white blood cells, called lymphocytes and has two types: B-ALL and T-ALL, named for whether B-lymphocytes or T-lymphocytes are affected.

Historically, children with T-ALL fared worse than those with B-ALL. However, with modern therapy, newly diagnosed patients with B-ALL and T-ALL have similar chances of being cured. Nevertheless, while some children with B-ALL respond to therapy after relapsing, most children with T-ALL who relapse are not cured. This is due to a diverse set of causes of T-ALL, not all of which can be treated the same. Therefore, identifying subtypes of T-ALL and potential therapeutic options is critical for patients who relapse and have no other available treatment options.

Building upon encouraging findings published in the journal Nature earlier this year, researchers wanted to better understand cellular and genetic factors contributing to treatment resistance and disease relapse. To do this, researchers relied on single cell sequencing of more than 595,000 immature blood cells or blasts to pinpoint why some of them develop into cases of T-ALL that are at a higher risk of relapsing.

"Generally, cancers like leukemia get stuck along a differentiation path, meaning that the blasts do not go on and form normal blood cells," said co-senior author Kai Tan, PhD, a professor in the Department of Pediatrics and an investigator in the Center for Childhood Cancer Research at CHOP. "By using this technique and comparing cancerous cells to healthy control donor samples, single cell sequencing helped us identify which cells result in these high-risk cancers."

In this study, researchers wanted to link tumor subpopulations with clinical outcome, create an atlas of healthy pediatric blood cell development, and apply single-cell multiomic analysis to a diverse cohort of T-ALL cases.

Related Stories

The researchers identified a subpopulation of bone-marrow progenitor-like (BMP-like) T-ALL associated with treatment failure and overall poor survival. Progenitor cells are descendants of stem cells that can further differentiate into different types of cells. While prior bulk analysis missed specific gene signatures of these very specific cells, the single cell molecular sequencing found a gene signature on these BMP-like cells that predicted poor outcome across multiple subtypes of T-ALL.

By knowing its gene signature, researchers then used in silico and in vitro drug screenings to identify therapies that could potentially target the cells associated with high-risk cancer. The researchers found that venetoclax, an FDA-approved drug used to treat other forms of leukemia and lymphoma, appears to effectively target these BMP-like cells. The researchers hope to design a clinical trial that could test the effectiveness of the drug for patients with the gene signature identified in this study, with the hope that it could help patients with relapsed or refractory disease.

"One of the major challenges in treating T-ALL is that we know certain drugs work for some patients who relapse, but these drugs are not effective for all patients who relapse. Identifying the patients who may benefit from new therapies is critical," said co-senior author David T. Teachey, MD, co-leader of the Immune Dysregulation Frontier Program and an attending physician and researcher at CHOP. "By identifying more gene signatures like what we describe in this study, we will have a much better idea of which therapeutic agents are most likely to help specific subsets of patients, which is the goal of precision medicine."

This study was supported by the Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Gabriella Miller Kids First grant X01HD100702, the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, Hyundai Hope of Wheels, National Institutes of Health grants R03CA256550, R01CA193776, U10CA180886, R01CA264837, U10CA18099, U24CA114766, U24CA196173, U2CCA233285, U54HL165442, F30-CA-268782, and F30-CA-277965, the St. Baldrick's Foundation, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the Harrison Willing Memorial Research Fund, the Invisible Prince Foundation, the Aiden Everett Davies Innovation Fund, and the NIH Medical Scientist Training Program grant T32 GM07170. Novartis Inc. funded the original clinical trial in which data used for this study was generated.

Source:

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Journal reference:

Xu, J., et al. (2024). A multiomic atlas identifies a treatment-resistant, bone marrow progenitor-like cell population in T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. Nature Cancer. doi.org/10.1038/s43018-024-00863-5.

Posted in: Child Health News | Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

CRISPR-based therapy shown to be safe, effective for people with transthyretin amyloidosis
Barcoding small extracellular vesicles with new CRISPR-based system
Innovative platform helps explore genetic links to 99 diseases
New study challenges the traditional view of gene switches
Social media reshapes children’s diets and body image with alarming consequences
FTC, Indiana residents pressure state to block hospital merger
Engineered SNIPRs transform CAR T-cell precision for safer cancer therapy
Experts recommend cascade screening over universal lipid screening for familial hypercholesterolemia

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Mapping human biology: Human Cell Atlas leads a new era in precision medicine