Early adult death rates remain higher than expected post-pandemic

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Boston University School of Public HealthJan 31 2025

New research from the University of Minnesota and Boston University School of Public Health (BUSPH) shows that death rates for early adults, or adults aged 25-44, rose sharply during the COVID-19 pandemic and remain higher than expected post-pandemic.

Heightened death rates during the COVID-19 pandemic intensified an already negative trend for early adults, which began around 2010. As a result, early adult death rates in 2023 were about 70 percent higher than they might have been if death rates had not begun to rise about a decade before the pandemic. 

The researchers analyzed death rates between 1999-2023. Published in JAMA Network Open, the study found:

  • For early adults, there was a large jump in the death rate between 2019 and 2021, which are considered the core pandemic years. In 2023, the death rate remained nearly 20 percent higher than in 2019.
  • Drug-related deaths are the single largest cause of 2023 excess mortality, compared with the mortality that would have been expected had earlier trends continued.
  • Other important contributing causes were a variety of natural causes, including cardiometabolic and nutritional causes, and a variety of other external causes, including transport deaths. 

The rise in opiate deaths has been devastating for Americans in early and middle adulthood. What we didn't expect is how many different causes of death have really grown for these early adults. It's drug and alcohol deaths, but it's also car collisions, it's circulatory and metabolic diseases-causes that are very different from each other. That tells us this isn't one simple problem to fix, but something broader." 

Elizabeth Wrigley-Field, lead author and associate professor in the University of Minnesota College of Liberal Arts and Institute for Social Research and Data Innovation

"Our findings underscore the urgent need for comprehensive policies to address the structural factors driving worsening health among recent generations of young adults," said study coauthor Andrew Stokes, associate professor of global health at BUSPH. "Solutions may include expanding access to nutritious foods, strengthening social services and increasing regulation of industries that affect public health."

Future research will explore ongoing consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic and the trends that were already in place when it began.

Funding was provided by the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the National Institute on Aging, the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Minnesota Population Center. 

Source:

Boston University School of Public Health

Journal reference:

Wrigley-Field, E., et al. (2025). Mortality Trends Among Early Adults in the United States, 1999-2023. JAMA Network Open. doi.org/10.1001/jamanetworkopen.2024.57538.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Healthcare News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Long-term air pollution exposure linked to increased risk of acute kidney injury and mortality
Type 2 diabetes doubles infection-related mortality and exposes gaps in health reporting
Post-lockdown child mortality rates in England rise
Dietary inflammation linked to higher mortality risk in coronary heart disease patients
Global research uncovers varying diabetes mortality risks by ethnicity
Frequent ultra-processed food consumption raises mortality risks, especially in women
Mortality risks soar with ultra-processed foods - simple diet changes can help
Bright night light exposure increases mortality risk, while daylight reduces it

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Taxi and ambulance drivers show lower Alzheimer’s risk