Infants with cystic fibrosis show stunted gut microbiome development

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
The Geisel School of Medicine at DartmouthFeb 14 2025

Findings from a new Dartmouth-led study, published in the journal mBio, highlight key differences in the gut microbiome (communities of bacteria) of infants with cystic fibrosis (CF) compared to that of healthy infants, and how these alterations may adversely affect their health. CF is a multi-organ genetic disease that causes sticky mucus to build up in the lungs and digestive system, as well as heightened inflammation in the gut and at other body sites. 

It's been known that in healthy infants, the intestinal microbiome is very dynamic and changes over time as a consequence of how they're delivered at birth, whether they're breastfed or not, and when they transition to solid food, among other factors. Then at three to five years of age, these changes stabilize into an adult-like microbiome. This process is key to healthy development."

Benjamin Ross, PhD, lead author, assistant professor of microbiology and immunology, Dartmouth's Geisel School of Medicine

"We didn't really know how that process played out in infants with CF, so we set out to study how the gut microbiome of infants with the disease matured and if that maturation process was different compared to healthy kids," says Ross, whose collaborators at Geisel and Dartmouth Health included George O'Toole, PhD, Juliette Madan, MD, MS, and Julie Sanville, DO.

For their study, the investigators recruited a cohort of 40 infants with CF from the Northern New England area who were cared for and followed at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center between 2009 and 2019. The team used DNA sequencing techniques to analyze the bacterial composition of stool samples of the infants from birth to three years. 

They then compared the types of bacteria found in the microbiomes of the local CF infant cohort with those found in healthy infants-which were taken from large, publicly available data sets across the U.S. and in Northern Europe.

Related Stories

"Our major conclusion was that in CF the microbiome really doesn't change very much, so it's essentially stunted or delayed in its maturation compared to healthy kids, and this failure to mature may contribute to poor health," says Ross. "For example, we found a depletion of health-associated bacteria in the CF kids, including Faecalibacterium Prausnitzii, which is a bacterium that specializes in using dietary fiber as an energy source and is known to stimulate anti-inflammatory responses." 

Ross and his colleagues are planning follow-up studies using mouse models to better understand why these alterations in the gut microbiome occur in CF and what the consequences are on health. 

"We hope this work can include testing and developing interventions, such as probiotics or dietary changes, that may help mitigate the effect of the disease on the microbiome or supplement it with aspects that will help rescue microbiome deficiencies," he says. 

Source:

The Geisel School of Medicine at Dartmouth

Journal reference:

Verster, A. J., et al. (2025). Persistent delay in maturation of the developing gut microbiota in infants with cystic fibrosis. mBio. doi.org/10.1128/mbio.03420-24.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Revolutionizing MASLD treatment with GLP-1 receptor agonists
Enterprise Therapeutics publishes on medicinal chemistry of ETD001, a novel inhaled ENaC blocker for treatment of cystic fibrosis
Dual screening for liver fibrosis and retinopathy in type 2 diabetes
New therapies and technologies provide hope for age-related fertility challenges
Study links low levels of PM2.5 exposure to liver damage
Expert explores the expanding applications of GLP1 therapies
Shiitake-based supplement may help prevent liver damage progression
Tea, apples, and chocolate proven to support liver health

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Lurie Children's launches campaign to raise awareness of newborn screening