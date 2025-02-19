Recreational exercise, not work activity, linked to lower type 2 diabetes risk

Researchers have found that engaging in moderate to vigorous physical activity during leisure time, regardless of occupational physical activity, is associated with a reduced risk of type 2 diabetes. A combination of sedentary leisure-time activity and demanding occupational activity may increase the risk. Findings from a novel study, appearing in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine, published by Elsevier, add to the body of knowledge that simple lifestyle changes, like recreational physical activity, can make a big difference and can contribute to the global prevention of type 2 diabetes.



The prevalence of type 2 diabetes has more than doubled worldwide over the past decade, making it a major public health burden and a societal challenge.



First author Anna Stage, MSc, Center for Clinical Research and Prevention, Frederiksberg and Bispebjerg Hospital, Denmark, says, "The World Health Organization (WHO) states that physical activity contributes to preventing and managing noncommunicable diseases such as cardiovascular diseases and type 2 diabetes. The current WHO physical activity guidelines do not distinguish in which domains (e.g., work or leisure time) the recommended physical activity takes place. Our findings revealed that while leisure-time physical activity demonstrated a significant protective effect on type 2 diabetes incidence regardless of occupational physical activity level, no similar benefits were observed for occupational physical activity, suggesting that the 'Physical Activity Health Paradox,' which refers to the contrasting associations of physical activity during leisure time and occupational physical activity with cardiovascular disease, may also apply to type 2 diabetes. Currently the evidence is inconsistent and scarce."



This register-based study utilized data from 5,866 working adults aged 30-60 in the Inter99 cohort in Denmark. Assessment of type 2 diabetes status and date of diagnosis were based on the Danish Diabetes Register covering prevalent and incident diabetes from January 1, 1996 to June 30, 2020. In addition to undergoing a physical examination, participants answered a questionnaire about their levels of occupational physical activity and leisure-time physical activity. Data were analyzed in 2024, taking relevant variables into account.



The main findings of the research are:

Strenuous physical activity at work could be associated with incident type 2 diabetes, however, this was not a statistically significant finding.

Physical activity during leisure time with moderate to vigorous intensity was associated with a significantly lower risk of type 2 diabetes.

Sedentary leisure-time activity, such as watching TV or reading, combined with a job that requires any kind of physical activity, was significantly associated with an increased risk of type 2 diabetes.

Moderate to vigorous intensity physical activity during leisure time combined with any level of occupational physical activity was protective for incident type 2 diabetes.

Stage points out, "It is noteworthy that the WHO recommendations on physical activity do not distinguish between work and leisure time, hence sending a potentially misleading message that daily physical activity accrued during work hours is sufficient to comply with current activity guidelines. However, our findings along with those of others underscore that leisure-time, not occupational, moderate to vigorous physical activity seems to reduce the risk of incident type 2 diabetes, other noncommunicable diseases, and all-cause mortality."