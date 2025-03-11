Raman spectroscopy enhances surgical precision for pediatric epilepsy treatment

More than 50 million people worldwide live with epilepsy, with approximately half of them being children. For about one-third of these patients, medications do not control their seizures, leaving surgery as the only viable option for seizure relief. Seizures in 60 percent of these drug-resistant cases start in one part of the brain, making surgical removal of the affected tissue the most effective treatment. The most common cause of focal epilepsy in children is focal cortical dysplasia (FCD), with type II being the most prevalent. However, accurately identifying the epileptogenic zone (EZ) during surgery can be challenging, which often complicates the success of the procedure.

A new study reported in Biophotonics Discovery shows promise for improving surgical precision using Raman spectroscopy, a noninvasive technique that analyzes the chemical composition of tissues. Researchers applied Raman microspectroscopy to tissue samples from pediatric patients diagnosed with FCD type II. By examining the biochemical signatures of individual cells, the team was able to distinguish abnormal FCD tissue from healthy brain cells with remarkable accuracy. The method successfully identified FCD tissue with 96 percent accuracy and differentiated between two subtypes of FCD type II with 92 percent accuracy.

These findings suggest that Raman spectroscopy, when used during surgery with a fiber optics system, could provide real-time guidance for surgeons to more accurately identify and remove only the affected tissue, leaving healthy brain areas intact. In addition to improving surgical outcomes, the technique provides valuable insights into the biochemical changes that may contribute to the development of epilepsy. Ultimately, this approach could enhance seizure control and surgical success in children suffering from drug-resistant epilepsy.