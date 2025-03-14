Maternal high-fat diets linked to liver stress in unborn babies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of OklahomaMar 14 2025

When mothers eat a diet high in fat and sugars, their unborn babies can develop liver stress that continues into early life. A new study published in the journal Liver International sheds light on changes to the fetus's bile acid, which affects how liver disease develops and progresses.

Bile acids typically help with digestion and absorb dietary fats in the small intestine, but when they reach excessive levels, they become toxic and can damage the liver. While the mother can detoxify the acids, the fetus lacks that ability. Bile acids may re-circulate to the mother for detoxification, but if they don't, they build up in the fetal liver, setting the stage for future problems.

The findings suggest that early exposure to excess bile acids in the womb may be one important factor underlying the early development of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), which affects up to 30% of youth.

"It's a huge public health concern, as we know mothers with obesity or those eating a poor diet can predispose the next generation to a risk for obesity, diabetes and other metabolic diseases beginning in the womb, thus completing a vicious cycle from mother to infant," said Jed Friedman, Ph.D., associate vice provost for diabetes programs at the University of Oklahoma Health Sciences and director of OU Health Harold Hamm Diabetes Center. Friedman was co-senior author of the study with Stephanie Wesolowski, Ph.D., of the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.

By the time the offspring studied were juveniles, they had liver damage, including increased amounts of a protein called collagen, which is linked to fibrosis (a build-up of scar tissue), and activated liver cells involved in fibrosis. The high-fat diet also led to changes in how some liver genes worked, particularly those related to bile acid processing. These changes persisted regardless of what the offspring ate after being weaned.

In addition, offspring whose mothers ate a high-fat diet had more bile duct cells (cells that drain bile from the liver), suggesting the liver was trying to compensate for damage.

This study provides evidence that MASLD originates in the womb, influenced at least in part by a mother's high-fat diet. The discovery of elevated bile acid levels in fetuses may provide insights into the early stages of MASLD and its progression before it worsens.

A mother's diet during pregnancy plays a powerful role in shaping her baby's future health. By making healthy food choices, moms can help lower their child's risk of developing metabolic diseases like MASLD later in life."

Jed Friedman, Ph.D., associate vice provost for diabetes programs, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences 

Source:

University of Oklahoma

Journal reference:

Nash, M. J., et al. (2025). Maternal Western Diet Programmes Bile Acid Dysregulation and Hepatic Fibrosis in Fetal and Juvenile Macaques. Liver International. doi.org/10.1111/liv.16236.

Posted in: Child Health News | Medical Research News | Women's Health News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Cheese vs. Diet Coke: An Aussie dentist weighs in on the viral TikTok hack
Breakthrough study defines ideal interval for immunotherapy and liver transplants
Stress and obesity found to fuel early pancreatic cancer growth
Exploring the relationship between non-coding RNAs and oxidative stress in cancer progression
New study examines timing of prenatal stress on infant stress reactivity
Surprising study reveals dads’ weight and diet don’t impact baby’s size
New drug candidate may help combat metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Does a vegetarian diet help or harm your brain? Here’s what the science reveals