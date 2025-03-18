Alzheimer's-modifying drug lecanemab's effectiveness may vary between genders

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
McGill UniversityMar 18 2025

Since becoming only the second Alzheimer's-modifying drug to gain American Federal Drug Administration approval in 2023, sales of lecanemab, known by its brand name Leqembi, have risen steadily, reaching $87-million USD in the last quarter of 2024.

In its Phase 3 clinical trial, lecanemab slowed cognitive decline by 27 per cent overall, yet one subset of data suggested little to no benefit in females, though the cause of the difference was not clear. An FDA committee voted unanimously that the Phrase 3 trial verified the clinical benefit of lecanemab. Even so, several follow-up papers focused on the trial's apparent sex difference result to cast doubt on prescribing lecanemab to females.

To test whether the lecanemab trial truly showed a sex difference in drug effectiveness, McGill PhD candidate Daniel Andrews, in collaboration with researchers led by neuroscientist Prof. Louis Collins, ran simulated trials on openly available Alzheimer's patient data, using the same demographics and constraints as the lecanemab trial. They found that indeed lecanemab was probably less effective in females than males in the Phase 3 trial. However, there was insufficient evidence to say the drug was totally ineffective in females.

In some patients, lecanemab causes serious side effects. Andrews' and Collins' findings should better prepare clinicians to decide whether the potential benefits of lecanemab outweigh the potential harms in female patients, and may inform future consideration of the drug's approval in other countries. The findings also suggest ways future drug trials can better account for sex differences.

Their results were published in The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association on Jan. 29, 2025.

Source:

McGill University

Journal reference:

Andrews, D., et al. (2025). The higher benefit of lecanemab in males compared to females in CLARITY AD is probably due to a real sex effect. Alzheimer's & Dementia. doi.org/10.1002/alz.14467.

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News | Pharmaceutical News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Do sugar substitutes really help? New research reveals their impact on metabolism and gut health
Could a keto diet replace diabetes meds? New research explores the possibilities
Why do some people need supplements and others don’t? New review explains
Research shows exercise can delay Alzheimer’s, but there’s a catch
Beckman Coulter Life Sciences and Rarity Bioscience AB Partnership Brings Molecular Research to Flow Cytometry
Can parents' diet predict childhood obesity? New research weighs in
The Future of CBD research, marketing, and regulation
Integrating video capsule endoscopy technology in probiotic research

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Why generative AI is widening the gender gap in academic research