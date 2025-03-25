US Patent Office grants Closed Loop Medicine key patents for cardiometabolic capabilities in GLP-1 and Direct Oral Anti-Coagulants (DOAC) therapies

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd.Mar 25 2025

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd., a leader in AI-enabled precision medicines, today announced the expansion of its US patent portfolio. Strengthening its cardiometabolic treatment portfolio, the Company now has patents covering advancements in GLP-1 therapies for obesity and diabetes, and direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs) for cardiovascular health.

Closed Loop Medicine holds over 65 filings across 16 patent families, marking a significant milestone in its mission to deliver precision medicine at scale. The Company continues to expand its strong intellectual property foundation to safeguard the scalability of its innovations in personalized dosing, novel drug forms and drug-digital combination therapies.

In the rapidly-established GLP-1 market, Closed Loop Medicine has recognized the potential in delivering personalized solutions that address both the unpredictability of weight loss and the adverse effects that may otherwise limit patient adherence to weight management programs. The Company’s IP covers dose optimization according to patient-specific factors such as degree of calorie restriction or exercise, providing an opportunity for the development of personalized co-therapies enhancing existing GLP-1 medicines.

The latest patent granted by the US Patent Office extends Closed Loop Medicine’s cardiometabolic capabilities into DOAC therapy, enabling more personalized and effective anticoagulation treatment. This patent supports AI-powered precision dosing for patients requiring DOACs, improving safety and efficacy in stroke prevention and other cardiovascular conditions.

Establishing a strong and differentiated patent portfolio is central to our leadership in AI-enabled personalized medicine. These patents reinforce our ability to deliver smarter, AI-enabled pharmacometric dosing solutions. Not only to improve clinical outcomes and optimize treatment for cardiometabolic diseases with novel drug forms, but also software enhancements of existing drugs, the latter receiving timely support with the FDA’s recent Prescription Drug Use-Related Software PDURS guidance.”

Dr. Hakim Yadi OBE, CEO and co-Founder, Closed Loop Medicine

Source:

Closed Loop Medicine Ltd.

