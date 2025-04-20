Reversing adipose tissue fibrosis through targeted microRNA therapies

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdApr 20 2025

A new review published in Genes & Diseases highlights the transformative role of microRNAs (miRNAs) in regulating and potentially reversing adipose tissue fibrosis, a condition closely linked to obesity, diabetes, and cardiovascular disease. Fibrosis, driven by abnormal extracellular matrix (ECM) accumulation, disrupts normal adipose tissue function and contributes to broader organ dysfunction. The review explores how miRNAs act as potent molecular regulators, capable of fine-tuning signaling pathways and gene expression patterns that influence fibrotic progression.

miRNAs, a class of small non-coding RNAs, can suppress or promote the translation of target genes involved in fibrogenic processes. Within adipose tissue, their regulation of pathways such as TGF-β/Smad, PI3K/AKT, and PPAR-γ plays a pivotal role in determining the balance between healthy tissue maintenance and pathological fibrosis. Specific miRNAs such as miR-122, miR-140, miR-150, miR-30b, and miR-155 demonstrate diverse functions, from blocking collagen synthesis to preventing the conversion of adipogenic cells into fibrogenic ones.

Of particular interest is the therapeutic application of adipose-derived stem cells (ADSCs) transfected with targeted miRNAs. These engineered cells produce a secretome—a vesicle-rich fluid carrying anti-fibrotic miRNAs—that can be delivered to affected tissues without triggering immune rejection. This approach enables precise molecular intervention, targeting key proteins like Smad3, PDGFR-β, Runx1, and PPAR-γ, which are central to fibrosis development.

The review also draws attention to miRNAs' systemic impact, noting how alterations in adipose tissue can influence fibrosis in distant organs, including the liver, heart, and kidneys. For example, miR-410-5p, elevated in high-fat diet-induced obesity, enhances fibrosis by downregulating protective factors like Smad7 in cardiac tissue. Conversely, restoring miR-140 or delivering miR-30b can mitigate these fibrotic responses.

Ultimately, the findings underscore the potential of miRNA-based therapies as a non-invasive, targeted strategy to combat fibrosis in both adipose tissue and other organs.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Tian, M., et al. (2025). MicroRNAs in adipose tissue fibrosis: Mechanisms and therapeutic potential. Genes & Diseases. doi.org/10.1016/j.gendis.2024.101287.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Adrenomedullin hormone as key driver of insulin resistance in obesity-linked type 2 diabetes
Could a common sugar in processed foods be fueling childhood liver disease?
Vitamin E significantly improves liver health in MASH patients, new study finds
Elderberry juice shows promise in boosting gut health and combating obesity
Your season of conception could shape your body’s calorie-burning ability
Y chromosome’s unexpected impact on aging and disease in men
New therapies and technologies provide hope for age-related fertility challenges
Muscle fat infiltration predicts heart disease risk better than BMI, study finds

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Time-restricted eating rivals Mediterranean diet but falls short for visceral fat loss