New connective tissue cells could open path to pancreatic cancer treatment

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Umeå UniversityApr 24 2025

Researchers at Umeå University, Sweden, have discovered a previously unknown type of connective tissue cells that surround cancer cells in pancreatic tumors. The newly discovered cells counteract tumor development and may therefore be a target for research into new treatments for pancreatic cancer, which is one of the deadliest forms of cancer.

"We are still a long way from treatment, but this may show a viable path for further research," says Daniel öhlund, associate professor at Umeå University and who has led the current study.

Pancreatic cancer is one of the cancers with the worst prognosis for survival. This is partly because it is often detected late, and partly because it responds poorly to traditional treatments with chemotherapy.
Researchers at Umeå University have investigated the connective tissue cells that surround the cancer cells in pancreatic cancer. These cells, called cancer-associated fibroblasts - CAF, play an important role in how the cancer develops. Several types of CAF stimulate the growth of cancer cells and contribute to the cancer cells being resistant to current chemotherapy treatments. They thus make the cancer more aggressive and more difficult to treat.

What the Umeå researchers have found is a previously unknown subgroup of CAF that has opposite properties. This group can instead hold back the cancer and open the way for the body's own immune cells to attack the cancer cells. However, this newly discovered group, called ifCAF - interferon response cancer-associated fibroblasts, is in the minority among different CAF around the cancer cells.

The opening we see is whether it would be possible to stimulate the formation of this newly discovered and kinder cell type around the cancer cells at the expense of the connective tissue cells that make the cancer aggressive."

Daniel öhlund, associate professor, Umeå University

The researchers at Umeå University are now proceeding to study potential drug substances that can promote the formation of ifCAF cells so that they increase in number and thus slow down the development of the disease. If successful, it could become a target for the development of future drugs.

About half a million people worldwide are diagnosed with pancreatic cancer every year. The study is published in the scientific journal Cancer Research.

Source:

Umeå University

Journal reference:

Cumming, J., et al. (2025). Dissecting FAP+ Cell Diversity in Pancreatic Cancer Uncovers an Interferon-Response Subtype of Cancer-Associated Fibroblasts with Tumor-Restraining Properties. Cancer Research. doi.org/10.1158/0008-5472.can-23-3252.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Lipid metabolism as a driver of therapy resistance in triple negative breast cancer
GOT2 as a metabolic and immunologic target in pancreatic cancer
New discovery enhances cell entry for complex cancer drugs
Major breakthrough could turn IV drugs into oral treatments for brain cancer and Alzheimer's
Mediterranean diet lowers breast cancer risk by 13%, postmenopausal women benefit most
Can a plant-based diet help prevent breast cancer?
Vitamin D curbs colorectal cancer by boosting immunity and blocking tumor growth
New study questions poultry's health halo amid rising cancer risks

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Yale study links childhood thyroid cancer risk to air and light pollution