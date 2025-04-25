Computational biology uncovers RNA changes in ALS patients

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Thomas Jefferson UniversityApr 25 2025

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a disease that destroys the nerves necessary for movement. About 30,000 people in the United States are affected, and doctors still don't know what causes it. To lay the groundwork for better tests, Thomas Jefferson University researchers Phillipe Loher, Eric Londin, PhD, and Isidore Rigoutsos, PhD are taking a computational biology approach to see how ALS affects molecules in the blood.

In a study published in Molecular Neurobiology, the team analyzed blood samples from about 300 people with and without ALS. The research focused on small non-coding RNAs (sncRNAs), short molecules that help regulate gene expression and other important cellular processes. Past work from Dr. Rigoutsos and his team at the Jefferson Computational Medicine Center had shown that Parkinson's disease affected sncRNA levels in the blood. Dr. Rigoutsos wanted to see if that was true for ALS as well.

The team discovered that people with ALS had different combinations of sncRNAs compared to people without, and certain sncRNAs were even associated with how long a person lived after being diagnosed.

Interestingly, the analyses also revealed some sncRNAs that didn't belong to the human genome.

"A lot of the molecules that change with the disease come from bacteria or fungi," Dr. Rigoutsos said. While the team doesn't know whether these changes are a cause or the effect of ALS, the results point towards the microbiome playing an important role in the condition.

Related Stories

Dr. Rigoutsos says that a computational biology approach, which analyzes massive quantities of data to find hidden patterns of sncRNAs, will be key for understanding neurodegenerative diseases like ALS and creating better diagnostics and prognostics for more accurate survival times.

"We can do tests on the computer that would take many months, if not years, to do in the lab," he said. "It goes beyond the kinds of things that a person can do simply by looking at a spreadsheet."

Source:

Thomas Jefferson University

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Gut bacteria and blood metabolites directly affect children’s height, study finds
Modified Japanese diet shows promise for lowering blood pressure, study finds
Want lower blood pressure? Pass the bananas, not the salt
Researchers link 9 blood proteins to breast cancer and suggest 3 drugs for repurposing
A new blood test could improve how Alzheimer’s disease is diagnosed
Flavonoids help regulate gut hormones and show promise in managing type 2 diabetes
Age and sex shape Alzheimer’s blood biomarkers, study finds
Tolebrutinib shows promise for treating non-relapsing secondary progressive multiple sclerosis

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Blood test detects early Alzheimer’s signs in people with memory concerns