Ferritin levels unrelated to infertility and metabolic health risks in women with PCOS

The University of OuluApr 28 2025

Women with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) tend to have higher average ferritin levels compared to control subjects, but this does not seem to have a significant impact on their fertility or metabolic health. Iron deficiency also does not appear to be associated with infertility in women with PCOS. These findings are based on a study conducted at the University of Oulu, Finland, which investigated the relevance of ferritin levels to the health of women with PCOS.

Factors influencing ferritin levels included irregular menstruation, menstrual bleeding volume, and elevated insulin levels—features closely associated with the syndrome. Although high ferritin has previously been linked to poorer metabolic health, this association was weaker among the PCOS group than among the control group.

The study also examined the relationship between ferritin levels and infertility in both the PCOS and control groups, but no such association was found. Based on the findings, iron deficiency does not seem to be a cause of infertility, although adequate iron stores remain important for the health of both pregnant women and their developing babies.

The study utilized data collected as part of the Women's Health Study (WENDY), conducted between 2020 and 2022, which focused on the health of Finnish women aged 34-36.

PCOS is the most common hormonal disorder in women, affecting one in six. In addition to polycystic ovaries, disrupted menstrual cycles, and elevated androgen levels, the condition is often associated with metabolic disturbances and an increased risk of diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Ferritin is a protein that primarily stores iron in the body. Blood ferritin levels serve as an indicator of the body's overall iron status. In interpreting ferritin levels, inflammation markers must also be considered, as ferritin levels can rise significantly in response to inflammation.

The University of Oulu

Virtanen, N., et al. (2025). Serum ferritin levels in women with polycystic ovary syndrome. Fertility and Sterilitydoi.org/10.1016/j.fertnstert.2025.01.004.

