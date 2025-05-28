Basal ganglia neurons precisely regulate complex movement timing

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of BaselMay 28 2025

Neurons deep in the brain not only help to initiate movement-they also actively suppress it, and with astonishing precision. This is the conclusion of a new study by researchers at the University of Basel and the Friedrich Miescher Institute for Biomedical Research (FMI), published in the journal Nature. The findings are especially relevant for better understanding neurological disorders such as Parkinson's disease.

Reaching for an apple or bringing a spoon to the mouth-these seemingly simple actions rely on highly complex processes in the brain. A key player in this orchestration is a deep-seated brain region known as the basal ganglia. For a long time, the output signal of the basal ganglia was thought to function mainly as a brake, suppressing unwanted behavior.

Researchers led by Professor Silvia Arber have now shown in mice that specific neurons in the basal ganglia make highly precise decisions about when to allow and when to actively stop a specific movement. Together, these dynamic signals license the timing of movement.

Basal ganglia: A central switchboard

These insights challenge the long-standing model of how the basal ganglia work. According to the traditional view, the basal ganglia control movement by continuously inhibiting motor centers in the brain, only briefly "releasing the brake" when a movement is allowed. "But this model falls far short in terms of complex movements, such as those involved in coordinated actions of the arms and hands," explains Arber.

This study focuses on the so-called Substantia Nigra pars reticulata (SNr), the main output station of the basal ganglia, which sends signals to motor centers in the brainstem. The researchers made a surprising discovery: the neurons in this region don't merely fire to inhibit movement. Instead, they display highly dynamic activity patterns -precisely timed to the movements being executed. During complex behaviors, SNr neurons switch multiple times between increased and decreased activity, each neuron with its specific dynamic pattern. Thus, the output of the basal ganglia functions like a finely tuned system of traffic lights at a busy intersection: each light turns green or red for specific movements, depending on the action that is planned. In this way, complex behaviors can be built from individual movements, governed by the timing of these "go" and "stop" signals provided by SNr neurons.

Fine-grained movement control

To investigate these processes, two of Arber's doctoral students recorded brain activity in mice as these used their hands to reach for food pellets. They found that individual SNr neurons responded very differently depending on the movement phase: when the arm reached, the hand grasped, or was retracted, specific neurons increased their activity while others paused. "It's amazing how finely tuned these signals are," Antonio Falasconi and Harsh Kanodia, the study's lead authors, agree. "SNr neurons only pause their activity during very specific movements and increase it during select others."

Related Stories

Using optogenetic techniques, the researchers then manipulated SNr neurons. They were able to show that activating these neurons blocked the behavior-a clear demonstration of their controlling role. Perhaps most strikingly, even the slightest changes in movement were accompanied by precise adjustments in SNr signaling. Downstream motor centers in the brainstem responded by sending signals back to the SNr. So when the SNr "traffic light" turned green, the downstream neuron essentially presses the gas pedal, allowing the execution of a movement. This points to a highly specific, movement-based coding system-far more granular than just a general "go" or "stop" mechanism.

New avenues for treating movement disorders

The study offers a vivid picture of how the brain controls even the subtlest movements through a fine-tuned interplay of activation and inhibition-reshaping our understanding of motor control. This has important medical implications: in disorders like Parkinson's or chorea, this delicate balance is disrupted, leading to hallmark symptoms such as difficulty initiating movement in Parkinson's patients.

If we understand how the basal ganglia coordinate normal movement, we can develop more targeted treatments when this system goes out of balance."

Professor Silvia Arber, lead researcher

Source:

University of Basel

Journal reference:

Falasconi, A., et al. (2025). Dynamic basal ganglia output signals license and suppress forelimb movements. Nature. doi.org/10.1038/s41586-025-09066-z.

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

New genetic test speeds up brain tumor diagnosis to just two hours
Public views vary widely about neurotechnologies for brain-based conditions
Mount Sinai researchers explore new depression treatment targeting brain’s potassium channels
Scientists identify key molecular process driving deadly childhood brain cancer
Brain stem nerve cells hold key to safer weight loss treatments
New gene delivery systems can reach cells in the brain and spinal cord with exceptional accuracy
Researchers identify key nerve cells behind semaglutide's appetite reduction
New framework modernizes traumatic brain injury diagnosis after 50 years

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Optical stimulation of brain region boosts motor function in Parkinson’s models