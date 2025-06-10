Using causal machine learning to identify potential ALS treatments

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)Jun 10 2025

Potential treatments for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and other neurodegenerative diseases may already be out there in the form of drugs prescribed for other conditions. A team of researchers from Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), Stanford University and the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) are using artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to try to find them.

Clinical trials for new drugs can take up to 5–7 years, so repurposing existing drugs is one of the best ways to deliver treatments quickly. AI/ML can make it even faster. By analyzing long-term electronic health records (EHRs) of patients with ALS, the team can identify drugs - or combinations of drugs - prescribed for other conditions that may influence the progression of the disease. The drugs' "off-target" effects may not only affect patient survival but also provide insight into how neurodegenerative diseases work and inform better therapies.

"If you talk to any ALS caregiver, you will be moved because the disease has such a grim prognosis, so being able to do something is tremendously motivating," said Priyadip Ray, a staff scientist in LLNL's Computational Engineering Division (CED) who leads the effort.

Computers to clinics

The Center for Disease Control estimates that as many as 31,000 Americans suffer from ALS (also known as Lou Gehrig's disease), with veterans being diagnosed at higher rates than the average population. The disease attacks motor neurons in the spinal cord and brain, causing increasing mobility loss until the body shuts down, usually within 2–5 years of onset. Its cause is unknown, there is no cure, and the only three FDA-approved drugs have a minor impact.

However, the emergence of EHRs - digital files with patients' medical history, prescriptions, demographic information and more - has opened the door for unprecedented research opportunities.

ALS is a relatively rare disease, and it has a rapid onset, so we really don't have the numbers or the time to run large clinical trials. The [EHR] data is critical, because now we can use advanced AI/ML tools to create good, high-confidence hypotheses, and we can do 1–3 targeted clinical trials that have a much higher rate of success."

 Priyadip Ray, staff scientist in LLNL's Computational Engineering Division 

In a clinical trial, a group of similar patients are randomly given either a treatment or a placebo. If the half that received the treatment has a better outcome, it proves that the treatment works. With EHR data, Ray and his team use a technique called causal machine learning.

"Causal machine learning creates a sort of synthetic clinical trial," he said. "We looked for patients who were given a particular drug and matched them with a group of patients who are very similar and who were likely to be given that drug but were not."

Moving with (re)purpose

Ray, his CED colleagues, Braden Soper, Andre Goncalves and Jose Cadena Pico, and their collaborators began by creating a surrogate model (a mathematical approximation) of ALS progression with a small publicly available EHR dataset. Through seed funding from the ALS CURE Project - established by LLNL employee Mike Piscotty in memory of his wife - the team was able to access more than 20,000 EHRs of veterans with ALS from Veterans Affairs (VA). After the EHRs were scrubbed of individualized information, the team investigated risk factors for ALS and received funding from the Department of Defense for further analysis.

Related Stories

The team studied 162 drugs that patients were regularly taking around the onset of ALS and identified three classes that had a significant positive effect on survival: statins (which reduce cholesterol), alpha-blockers (which reduce blood pressure and relax muscles) and PDE5-inhibitors (which treat erectile dysfunction). They also found that combining statins and alpha-blockers had a synergistic effect.

The team found a few early-stage studies on these drugs and ALS that backed up their results, suggesting they could all be good repurposing candidates. Collaborators at Stanford and UCLA collaborators also ran protein-protein interaction studies on each of the drug types and found a few common downstream protein targets - what the drugs ultimately affect.

"We are pretty excited about these initial findings," said Ray. "If we can also identify these shared downstream protein targets, we can make drugs that specifically target those proteins and work even better."

Since the VA data skews heavily toward men with military backgrounds - both risk factors for ALS - the team aims to corroborate and generalize their results. To do this, they plan to analyze millions of patient files from the Optum EHR dataset, which they gained access to thanks to new funding from the ALS network, the ALS CURE Project, the Livermore Lab Foundation, RDM Positive Impact Foundation and Stanford University. They also plan to apply their AI/ML approaches to study Parkinson's disease, which Ray hopes will shed light on treating all neurodegenerative diseases.

Meanwhile, the team seeks funding to validate their findings in a clinical setting, which would not only be one of the final steps of getting the drugs approved to treat ALS but also confirm that their approach works.

Ray feels grateful for the opportunity to use AI/ML to make a difference in medical research and the Lab's unique infrastructure and connections with academia, industry and government that make it possible.

"The Lab recognizes that building these tools and working with patient data can have a tremendous impact," he said. "The opportunity to make a difference on healthcare as well as national security motivates me to work on this high-impact research."

Source:

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL)

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

PCSK9 protein controls how pancreatic cancer cells spread to the lung or liver
Flea protein inspires breakthrough in preventing medical implant infections
New Alzheimer's drug candidate reduces toxic protein and improves memory in mice models
Autophagy-based mechanism provides insight into Parkinson’s disease protein secretion
AI model diagnoses lung cancer using just a laptop
Can smoking while pregnant harm your child’s teeth? New research suggests yes
Patients and staff share views on using AI in primary care evisits
Herpes virus infection linked to higher Alzheimer’s risk, study shows antiherpetic drugs may help

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI-designed drug shows early promise for lung fibrosis patients in clinical trial