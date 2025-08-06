New toolkit supports hepatitis prevention and care in European prisons

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)Aug 6 2025

The new toolkit is designed to support the implementation and scale-up of hepatitis B and C interventions in prisons across Europe. It also reinforces the principle of 'equivalence of care', ensuring that people in prison receive healthcare comparable to that available in the community. 

People in prison experience higher levels of viral hepatitis than the general population, making them a key group for targeted prevention and treatment. In Europe, individuals entering prison are also more likely to have a history of injecting drug use - a major risk factor for hepatitis B and C virus transmission. Sharing of injecting equipment and other risk factors - such as unsafe tattooing or body piercing practices, sharing of razors and unprotected sex - make prisons a priority setting for targeted viral hepatitis prevention and treatment interventions. 

Short sentences and repeat incarcerations mean that same group of people often move between prison and the community. For this reason, tackling health problems such as viral hepatitis in prison settings can also deliver health benefits to the wider community by driving down the overall disease burden and preventing future transmission of infections. This is known as the 'community dividend'. 

The toolkit consists of four key sections: background, strategy development, strategy implementation and monitoring and evaluation. It includes links to relevant public health guidance, and practical tools to understand the context, and define and implement an elimination strategy inside prisons. Examples from prisons in Germany, Spain, France, Italy and Luxembourg, are provided, illustrating models of care. 

Related Stories

In the toolkit, the EUDA and ECDC provide practical, evidence-based information for those working in prison healthcare on how to set up interventions to prevent and control viral hepatitis in these settings. 

The information is also likely to be relevant to other audiences, including policymakers, security staff, people living in prison, peer support workers, and voluntary workers. Further support for people working in prison healthcare will be available in the form of dedicated training sessions provided by EUDA and ECDC in the coming months to facilitate the effective implementation of the toolkit and scale-up of services. 

Source:

European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Healthcare affordability crisis in the U.S. reaches a new high
APOE ε4 variant reveals hidden risk factors beyond Alzheimer’s
How Fluidics is Powering Modern Healthcare and Medical Device Innovation
Healthcare utilization among the elderly remained stable in Japan despite pandemic challenges
Healing with Artificial Intelligence highlights the future of patient care
Digitizing workflows: The role of AI and automation and how they are transforming efficiency in healthcare
Aluminum vaccines cleared of long-term health risks
Food-as-medicine could save billions in healthcare costs—here’s what’s standing in its way

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
AI transforms healthcare for faster, smarter care in emergency crises