Atelerix, a biotech company revolutionizing cell preservation and biological transport with its pioneering hydrogel encapsulation technology, today announced an agreement with Rodon Global (“Rodon”), the established freight company focused on clinical trials and drug discovery headquartered in South Africa. The collaboration comes at a pivotal time as Rodon actively expands operations across the United States, UK, South Africa, and Singapore. By integrating Atelerix’s unique cryo-free preservation products within Rodon’s dynamic logistics offering, the collaboration will significantly broaden access to safe shipping and storage solutions for temperature-sensitive biomaterials, without freezing.

Through an initial MoU, Rodon will begin offering Atelerix’s portfolio of hypothermic preservation solutions to customers, providing new options to enhance efficiency across biomedical research and therapeutic development workflows. The mutually-beneficial collaboration grants Atelerix access to a new customer base via a trusted industry partner, whilst enabling Rodon to scale its services through a unique model that addresses traditional challenges in cold-chain logistics. This agreement follows the appointment of MineBio as Atelerix’s exclusive distributor in China1, further extending the Company’s global network of logistics partners to deliver a cryo-free, cost-efficient transport solution worldwide.

Atelerix’s patented hydrogels directly address cryologistic bottlenecks by stabilizing membrane integrity and preserving biological function of cells and other biological substances during transport. Samples can remain in a ready-to-use state at ambient temperatures for up to two weeks, reducing waste and energy consumption, and simplifying shipping and handling protocols. Optimized for whole blood, primary cells, plated cell models, organoids, tissues, and viruses, the technology is applicable across life science and healthcare. It is particularly valuable for cell and gene therapy manufacturing, where it offers a flexible solution for preservation across the full workflow.

The global demand for inexpensive, efficient solutions for storage and transport of biological substances is continually increasing, leading to an urgent unmet need for innovative solutions, which our experienced team of hogs can provide. Working alongside Rodon and our network of global distributors, we are expanding our reach to include the booming South African life science sector, catapulting adoption of our unique technologies in the region, and beyond. We look forward to joining Rodon at SACRA in October to showcase the enormous potential of our collaboration.” Alastair Carrington, CEO, Atelerix

Leonard Neil Lazarus, CEO, Rodon Global, added: “Atelerix’s innovative approach to cell preservation will revolutionize biological transport worldwide, overcoming supply chain challenges associated with temperature sensitive materials, particularly in the drug discovery and clinical research sectors. This partnership represents a significant milestone and differentiator for Rodon, allowing us to overcome these challenges and continue to scale, supporting our life science customers to develop and manufacture novel therapeutics.”