Integrated and community-based approach could help address childhood food insecurity

American Academy of PediatricsSep 26 2025

One effective way of tackling childhood food insecurity could be hiring and collaborating with food outreach specialists in pediatrician offices, according to research presented during the American Academy of Pediatrics 2025 National Conference & Exhibition at the Colorado Convention Center from Sept. 26-30.

The research, titled "Addressing Childhood Food Insecurity: An Integrated and Community-Based Approach," placed a food outreach specialist from a local community organization in an urban Midwest clinic to serve as a liaison for connecting families in need with available resources. The specialist had expertise in food-related resources and the ability to enroll families in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. The specialist also helped troubleshoot challenges families had with access to food-related resources.

Research author Constance Gundacker, MD, MPH, FAAP, section chief, general and community pediatrics at Medical College of Wisconsin, pointed to the number of families who received assistance with the pilot program as a sign that the program could have positive benefits.

We've seen the powerful effectiveness of trusted community partnerships by embedding a FoodShare outreach specialist directly into a pediatric primary care clinic. This innovative approach has already connected over 600 families with vital resources, showcasing a highly effective and sustainable model for addressing food insecurity where families already seek care."

Constance Gundacker, MD, MPH, FAAP, section chief, general and community pediatrics at Medical College of Wisconsin

In total, 664 families were assisted by the specialist in the first year of this partnership. 24 families were enrolled in FoodShare, Wisconsin's name for the state's food stamps program, which provided an estimated 19,176 annual meals with an economic impact of $115,512. The centralized location also supported the specialist by providing a community outreach site for those in need.

Authors state that feedback from participating families can be used to improve the program as it expands beyond its initial run. They said that for communities with high rates of food insecurity, integration of a food resource specialist in a pediatric clinic is an effective and sustainable way to connect families to food.

The authors received financial support for this research from Children's Wisconsin and the Advancing a Healthier Wisconsin Endowment. The partnership was also supported by Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin.

Study authors Cassandra Wright, Sherida Strong-Rimmer, and Dr. Constance Gundacker are scheduled to present their research, which is below, from 10:00 a.m. -11:30 a.m. MDT on Saturday, Sept. 27 in the Colorado Convention Center, Four Seasons Ballroom 1 & 2. To request an interview with the authors, contact [email protected] and [email protected].

In addition, Dr. Gundacker will be among highlighted abstract authors who will give a brief presentation and be available for interviews during a press conference from noon-1:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 27, in the National Conference Press Room, CCC 705/707. During the meeting, you may reach AAP media relations staff at 303-228-8338. 

Source:

American Academy of Pediatrics

