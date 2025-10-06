PAHO introduces new tool to accelerate disease elimination in the Americas

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pan American Health OrganizationOct 6 2025

During a briefing session at the 62nd Directing Council of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), officials presented a new technical tool to help countries in the Region of the Americas accelerate the elimination of more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions. These include vaccine-preventable diseases, neglected tropical and zoonotic diseases, sexually transmitted infections, vector-borne diseases, and others like cervical cancer and tuberculosis.

The Best Buys for Disease Elimination is a practical, evidence-based guide to the most effective actions for countries to implement in order to eliminate communicable diseases. The guide highlights the efficient use of resources and prioritizing populations in vulnerable situations.

The Region of the Americas is advancing steadily towards the elimination of communicable diseases. To achieve this, it is necessary to increase and sustain high vaccination coverage, engage communities to expand access to diagnosis and treatment, strengthen surveillance, and bring integrated services to marginalized communities, incarcerated populations, and those living in informal settlements."

Dr. Jarbas Barbosa, PAHO Director

For each disease and condition included in the Elimination Initiative, the Best Buys are presented as one-page documents with clear, accessible information. Each Best Buy summarizes expected impact goals, disease elimination targets, key operational indicators, and priority interventions that have proven to be cost-effective in different contexts.

For example, for malaria, the elimination target is defined as zero new indigenous cases of transmission for three consecutive years. To achieve this, efforts must focus on keeping test positivity rates below 5%, ensuring that more than 70% of cases are diagnosed and treated within the first 72 hours of symptom onset, and guaranteeing that over 80% of cases are investigated and classified in areas working towards malaria elimination or at risk of reestablishment.

Related Stories

The Best Buys include expanding access to rapid diagnostic tests and timely treatment at all levels of care, engaging communities in early detection, consolidating malaria-free territories through microplanning, distributing insecticide-treated nets at no cost, and strengthening surveillance to respond to imported cases. These actions aim to accelerate elimination and ensure that achievements are sustainable over time.

During the presentation at PAHO headquarters in Washington D.C., Suriname was recognized for having eliminated the transmission of malaria—a significant achievement and the first Amazonian country to reach this milestone. Delegates from Guyana, Paraguay, and Suriname shared concrete experiences in implementing the Best Buys—from integrated care for vulnerable populations to intersectoral partnerships—that are making a difference.

The Best Buys documents are part of PAHO's Disease Elimination Initiative and are designed to support decision-makers, program managers, technical teams, health workers, cooperation agencies, partners, and donors. Their purpose is also to strengthen strategic planning, the design and implementation of interventions, coordination, and efficient allocation of resources.

About the Elimination Initiative

PAHO's Disease Elimination Initiative aims to eliminate more than 30 communicable diseases and related conditions in the Region of the Americas by 2030. This effort, focused on improving the health and well-being of individuals and communities, builds on the legacy of countries in the Americas in eliminating diseases—from smallpox and polio to rubella and, in many countries, malaria and congenital transmission of HIV and syphilis, among others.

Source:

Pan American Health Organization

Posted in: Disease/Infection News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ivermectin mass treatment shows great promise in reducing malaria transmission
New class of insecticide offers yearlong protection against mosquito-borne diseases
Synthetic Psychedelics: A Growing Public Health Concern
Protein signatures may help predict malaria severity and guide treatment
Gene-edited mosquitoes slash malaria spread 93% using self-propagating shield
COVID-19 vaccine successes boosted hesitancy - can trust and equity restore immunization?
New method genetically blocks mosquitoes from transmitting malaria
Rwanda confronts a surprising surge in malaria

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Climate disasters threaten malaria control efforts in high-burden regions