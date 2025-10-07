COMBINEDBrain and MUSC join forces to launch pediatric CNS biorepository

COMBINEDBrain, a leader in advancing translational neuroscience research, and the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), one of the nation's premier academic health centers, are excited to announce a strategic partnership to establish a cutting-edge biorepository for pediatric central nervous system (CNS) tissue and biofluids. This collaborative effort, led by MUSC's Dr. Ramin Eskandari and COMBINEDBrain's Dr. Anna Pfalzer, aims to accelerate the development of treatments for neurological diseases and significantly aid drug companies in biomarker discovery and therapeutic development.

The biorepository will house high-quality, well-characterized human tissues, including brain, bone and other soft tissues as well as biofluids such as cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) and blood, which are made accessible to the international research community. This repository is unique among other biobanks as it focuses on pediatric populations and more importantly, collects from individuals who are not diagnosed with genetic, neurological disease. By providing this valuable resource, the biorepository will help expedite the identification of disease mechanisms, enhance drug discovery efforts, and support the development of diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers for a wide range of neurological diseases.

A powerful partnership to drive neuroscience innovation

Dr. Ramin Eskandari, Chief of the Department of Neurosurgery at MUSC, highlighted the importance of this collaboration: "This biorepository is a game-changer for both academia and the pharmaceutical industry. By making these rare and invaluable biological samples available, we are paving the way for more efficient research and drug development. This resource will not only help uncover novel biomarkers but also facilitate the identification of targeted treatments that can transform patient outcomes."

Anna Pfalzer, Chief Scientific Officer of COMBINEDBrain, expressed her enthusiasm for the partnership: "At COMBINEDBrain, we're committed to fostering groundbreaking research to address the urgent needs in rare neurological diseases. It is clear that samples from control participants - children unaffected by rare neurological disorders is a massive unmet need."

Supporting drug development and biomarker discovery

The biorepository will be a vital asset to academic researchers, pharmaceutical companies and biotech firms working on CNS diseases. The repository currently houses residual tissue collected during the course of neurosurgical procedures, including brain, bone and other soft tissues as well as cerebrospinal fluid and blood samples from pediatric patients. A complete catalog of the CNS Repository can be found online at https://combinedbrain.org/biorepository/. These samples are collected following a standardized protocol to optimize sample integrity and preserve biofluid contents for downstream applications.

By providing access to a diverse and high-quality collection of human CNS tissues and biofluids, the repository will support the entire drug development lifecycle, from early-stage research and preclinical trials to clinical validation. With a focus on expediting biomarker discovery, the initiative will enable better diagnostic capabilities and more precise therapeutic targeting, all critical to the development of effective treatments for rare diseases.

In addition to accelerating drug discovery, the biorepository will help identify new biomarkers that can be used to monitor disease progression and evaluate treatment efficacy. This effort is particularly crucial in the field of neurodegenerative diseases, where early diagnosis and personalized treatment plans are key to improving patient outcomes.

A global impact on neuroscience research

The collaboration between COMBINEDBrain and MUSC marks a significant step forward in global efforts to understand and treat neurological diseases. By pooling resources, expertise, and infrastructure, the two organizations are creating a powerful tool for researchers, clinicians, and drug developers around the world. The biorepository will be an essential asset in the race to find novel treatments for conditions that affect millions of people worldwide.