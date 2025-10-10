Genetic study reveals unique mutations in Chinese patients with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Frontiers JournalsOct 10 2025

Hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), a common genetic heart disorder, is often caused by mutations in sarcomere-related genes. While extensively studied in European populations, its genetic basis in Chinese individuals remains poorly understood.

In a groundbreaking cross-sectional study, researchers from West China Hospital and the University of Birmingham analyzed whole-exome sequencing data from 593 Chinese and 1,232 UK HCM patients, along with controls. They found that Chinese patients carry a significantly higher burden of rare variants (52.8% vs. 13.6% in the UK), yet the proportion of pathogenic or likely pathogenic (P/LP) variants was similar between the two groups.

Notably, two mutations—MYBPC3 c.3624del and TNNT2 c.300C>G—were identified as specific to the Chinese cohort, accounting for 2.9% and 1.5% of cases, respectively. The study also uncovered stronger associations with thin filament and myosin light chain genes in Chinese patients, while MYBPC3 non-truncating variants were more prominent in the UK cohort.

Using the tool genebe, researchers reduced the rate of variants of uncertain significance (VUS) to 46.8%, outperforming other classification tools and improving diagnostic clarity.

These findings underscore the importance of ethnicity-specific genetic databases and refined interpretation frameworks to avoid misclassification and enhance clinical management of HCM across diverse populations.

Source:

Frontiers Journals

Journal reference:

Wang, J., et al. (2025). Genetic architecture of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy in individuals of Chinese and United Kingdom ancestry. Precision Clinical Medicine. doi.org/10.1093/pcmedi/pbaf019

Posted in: Genomics | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Highly targeted gene therapy could revolutionize treatment for cancers linked to herpesvirus
Cleveland Clinic team uncovers genetic link to osteosarcoma
Innovative screening tool launched to identify individuals at risk for hereditary cancers
Innovative system accurately detects genetic mutations in the brain tumor within 25 minutes
New gene therapy reverses symptoms of SYNGAP1-related disorders in mice
Genetic risk score can help identify women at higher risk of invasive breast cancer
NCCN enhances widely used breast cancer guidelines with advanced digital features
Errors in EPG5 gene implicated in rare infant condition and adult neurodegenerative diseases

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How multiple genetic variants shape clinical outcomes in complex disorders