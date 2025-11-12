Breakthroughs in theranostic nanomaterials for traumatic brain injury management

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pusan National UniversityNov 12 2025

Traumatic brain injury (TBI) remains one of the most pressing public health challenges, leaving millions with lasting disabilities each year. When the brain suffers a sudden impact, from a fall, vehicle accident, or sports collision, it triggers inflammation, oxidative stress, and nerve damage that continue long after the initial trauma. Despite decades of research, the traditional diagnosis and treatment strategies often face limitations such as poor detection and inefficient drug delivery.

In a recent study, a team of researchers led by Professor Yun Hak Kim from the Department of Anatomy and Department of Biomedical Informatics, School of Medicine, Pusan National University, Republic of Korea, has summarized recent breakthroughs in theranostic nanomaterials, engineered nanoparticles that can both diagnose and treat TBI. The study was published in the Journal of Nanobiotechnology on 29 October 2025.

This review highlights cutting-edge designs that can deliver drugs precisely where damage occurs, while simultaneously monitoring biological changes inside the brain. Theranostic nanomaterials work by combining two traditionally separate goals. On one hand, they can transport neuroprotective or anti-inflammatory drugs through the brain's natural defenses; on the other, they act as sensors, revealing how tissue responds to treatment in real time. These materials can be tuned to react to biological cues such as acidity, oxidative stress, or enzyme activity, signals that are abundant in injured brain tissue.

"Theranostic nanomaterials hold great promise for real-world clinical applications in TBI management. These multifunctional nanoplatforms could enable personalized and minimally invasive treatment strategies by simultaneously diagnosing injury severity, delivering targeted therapeutics, and monitoring recovery in real time," says Prof. Kim.

The review sheds light on various nanotherapeutic approaches, including PEGylated-polystyrene nanoparticles, porous silicon nanoparticles, carbon dot nanoparticles, dendrimer nanoparticles, lipid nanoparticles (LNPs), and siRNA-based nanoparticles, all of which have demonstrated enhanced neuroprotection and targeted drug delivery in TBIs. Among the technologies discussed, LNPs can target damaged tissue and release neuroprotective molecules with efficacy and carbon-dot nanozymes act like artificial enzymes to neutralize harmful reactive molecules.

In addition, nanosensors such as peptide-based, ECM-targeted, polymeric and fibrinogen-based, and biomarker-responsive can aid in real-time diagnosis and monitoring of TBI progression. Notably, recent advances aim at merging these nanotechnologies with artificial intelligence and bioengineering to create adaptive treatment systems.

Related Stories

"Safety and biocompatibility remain central challenges before clinical adoption. Hence, the rational design of nanomaterials that can safely degrade in response to changes in pH or enzyme activity can help reduce chronic accumulation risks and ensure safer long-term clinical applications," says Prof. Kim.

Ultimately, the researchers believe these advances could revolutionize neurotrauma care, allowing doctors to diagnose TBI faster, deliver treatments more safely, and monitor recovery continuously. By merging diagnosis and therapy into a single, intelligent system, theranostic nanomaterials may usher in a new era of personalized brain medicine that offers patients better outcomes and renewed hope for recovery.

"Our study paves the way for development of customized, minimally invasive, and continuously monitored therapies, improving recovery outcomes and quality of life of patients with TBI," concludes Prof. Kim.

Source:

Pusan National University

Journal reference:

Hwang, N. C., et al. (2025). Recent advances in theranostic nanomaterials for overcoming traumatic brain injury. Journal of Nanobiotechnology. doi: 10.1186/s12951-025-03685-4. https://jnanobiotechnology.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12951-025-03685-4

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Mapping the brain's body regulation and sensing system using 7 Tesla MRI
Johns Hopkins study reveals enzyme that shields neurons from oxidative stress
New review illuminates the intricate connections between gut microbiota and sleep regulation
New diagnostic approach identifies dementia stages based on neurovascular and metabolic changes
Study finds reduced cortical choline levels in people with anxiety disorders
5,000 steps a day may slow Alzheimer’s-related brain changes
Sensory effects of flavanols trigger physiological responses in the brain
Alzheimer’s breakthrough reveals how tweaking one gene shields brain connections

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Scientists create detailed single-cell map of the developing human brain