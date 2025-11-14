Terasaki Institute and Caltech join forces on groundbreaking embryo formation study

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) on a newly awarded $2.8 million Discovery Stage Research (DISC0) grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

The funded project, titled "High-Throughput Discovery of Embryo Formation Factors Using Stem Cell-Based Human Embryo Models," seeks to uncover the biological and molecular mechanisms that guide early human development. By using stem cell-derived embryo models, the research team aims to identify key factors that influence embryo formation - insights that may contribute to a deeper understanding of infertility, pregnancy loss, and developmental disorders.

Leading the project is Dr. Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, Professor of Biology and Biological Engineering at Caltech, in collaboration with Dr. Zhaohui Wang, Director of Precision Medicine and Assistant Professor at the Terasaki Institute, and Dr. Changhuei Yang, Executive Officer for Electrical Engineering and Professor of Electrical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Medical Engineering at Caltech. Together, their teams will integrate Caltech's expertise in developmental biology, imaging, and AI/machine learning analytics with the Institute's strengths in organoid engineering, biomaterials, and high-throughput screening.

We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Zernicka-Goetz, Dr. Yang, and Caltech on this important study. By combining our complementary expertise, we aim to develop stem cell–based tools that advance the understanding of early human development and transition blastoids from a conceptual model to a practical, high-impact platform for both basic and translational research using stem cells." Dr. Zhaohui Wang, Director of Precision Medicine and Assistant Professor, Terasaki Institute

"This partnership reflects the Terasaki Institute's mission to connect scientific discovery with translational innovation," added Dr. Xiling Shen, Chief Scientific Officer at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation. "CIRM's support allows institutions like ours to move promising research forward and foster collaborations that contribute to the future of human health."

The CIRM Discovery (DISC0) program funds early-stage, high-potential research that expands the frontiers of regenerative medicine and brings new insights closer to clinical application. This award highlights CIRM's dedication to advancing collaborative research that benefits patients across California and beyond.