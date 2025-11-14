Terasaki Institute and Caltech join forces on groundbreaking embryo formation study

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Terasaki Institute for Biomedical InnovationNov 14 2025

The Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation (TIBI) is pleased to announce its collaboration with the California Institute of Technology (Caltech) on a newly awarded $2.8 million Discovery Stage Research (DISC0) grant from the California Institute for Regenerative Medicine (CIRM).

The funded project, titled "High-Throughput Discovery of Embryo Formation Factors Using Stem Cell-Based Human Embryo Models," seeks to uncover the biological and molecular mechanisms that guide early human development. By using stem cell-derived embryo models, the research team aims to identify key factors that influence embryo formation - insights that may contribute to a deeper understanding of infertility, pregnancy loss, and developmental disorders.

Leading the project is Dr. Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz, Professor of Biology and Biological Engineering at Caltech, in collaboration with Dr. Zhaohui Wang, Director of Precision Medicine and Assistant Professor at the Terasaki Institute, and Dr. Changhuei Yang, Executive Officer for Electrical Engineering and Professor of Electrical Engineering, Bioengineering, and Medical Engineering at Caltech. Together, their teams will integrate Caltech's expertise in developmental biology, imaging, and AI/machine learning analytics with the Institute's strengths in organoid engineering, biomaterials, and high-throughput screening.

We are honored to collaborate with Dr. Zernicka-Goetz, Dr. Yang, and Caltech on this important study. By combining our complementary expertise, we aim to develop stem cell–based tools that advance the understanding of early human development and transition blastoids from a conceptual model to a practical, high-impact platform for both basic and translational research using stem cells."

Dr. Zhaohui Wang, Director of Precision Medicine and Assistant Professor, Terasaki Institute

"This partnership reflects the Terasaki Institute's mission to connect scientific discovery with translational innovation," added Dr. Xiling Shen, Chief Scientific Officer at the Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation. "CIRM's support allows institutions like ours to move promising research forward and foster collaborations that contribute to the future of human health."

The CIRM Discovery (DISC0) program funds early-stage, high-potential research that expands the frontiers of regenerative medicine and brings new insights closer to clinical application. This award highlights CIRM's dedication to advancing collaborative research that benefits patients across California and beyond.

Source:

Terasaki Institute for Biomedical Innovation

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Eating habits directly influence vaginal microbiome, research finds
Research shows GLP-1 drugs safeguard vision despite small retinopathy risk
Empowering genomics research with cloud-based innovation
Is it time to rethink dairy? Here’s what 25 years of research reveals for women
How a new U.S. health study is fixing bias in wearable data research
New research reveals why fiber-rich diets fuel you better than refined foods
Do gut microbes cause autism? New research says diet plays the bigger role
Research reveals Ghanaian children face high cancer risk from local fish

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Research shows citrus and grape compounds may protect against type 2 diabetes