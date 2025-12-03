NeuMap unveils the hidden architecture and life-long patterns of human neutrophils

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (F.S.P.)Dec 3 2025

Neutrophils are the most abundant immune cells in the body and the first to respond to infection or tissue damage. Yet despite their importance, until now very little was known about how they truly function, how they change depending on the tissue they inhabit, or how they contribute not only to host defense but also to inflammatory, cardiovascular, or cancer-related diseases. Their diverse actions enable them to save lives during infection but can also worsen inflammation, as seen in conditions such as COVID-19.

To unravel this complexity, an international consortium led by scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC), Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), Yale University, and Westlake University (China) has developed NeuMap, the first comprehensive map describing how neutrophils are organized across tissues, life stages, and disease states. With NeuMap, scientists have, for the first time, a clear guide to navigate the immense heterogeneity of these cells, opening a new era in the understanding and control of the immune system.

The study, published in Nature, analyzed more than one million cells using next-generation sequencing technologies.

"What is most surprising," explains Dr. Iván Ballesteros, professor in the Departament of Neuroscience and Biomedical Sciences and in the Faculty of Health Sciences at UC3M and researcher at the CNIC – is "is that individual neutrophils live only a few hours, yet this cell population maintains a stable architecture throughout life. It is a pattern that emerges from chaos. Understanding this logic opens new avenues to guide immunity toward healing."

The work also shows that, until now, the lack of a reliable benchmark limited our ability to interpret the true role of these cells.

Yale-CNIC scientist Andrés Hidalgo notes that previous studies were largely focused on specific diseases, such as cancer or infection. "Here, we brought together an enormous variety of conditions-from pregnancy and fetal development to infections, cancer, myocardial infarction, and aging."

By integrating all these data," adds co–first author Daniela Cerezo-Wallis (Yale University), "we were able to observe how neutrophils follow common patterns despite their apparent diversity."

Related Stories

Cross-species analyses, explains co–first author Andrea Rubio-Ponce (CNIC), showed that many of these cell programs are unexpectedly conserved between mice and humans. "This greatly facilitates translation to clinical studies and accelerates the development of biomarkers and new therapies," adds Laiguan Ng of Westlake University.

In addition to bringing order to a traditionally fragmented field, NeuMap provides a practical tool that will allow researchers to identify which neutrophil types are present in a disease and what function they may perform.

The authors emphasize that the atlas will be freely available to the scientific community worldwide.

The research received funding from the Cancer Research Institute; the Spanish Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities / Agencia Estatal de Investigación (AEI); Fundación BBVA; Worldwide Cancer Research; NIH; Deutsche Forschungsgemeinschaft; Fundación Leducq; IZKF/IMF Münster; Bachynski Family Foundation; Canada Foundation for Innovation; National Medical Research Council and Skin Research Institute of Singapore; National Natural Science Foundation of China; European Union NextGenerationEU/PRTR; and the European Regional Development Fund.

Source:

Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares Carlos III (F.S.P.)

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41586-025-09807-0

Posted in: Cell Biology | Medical Science News | Medical Research News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Tattoo ink alters immune cells and weakens some vaccine responses
GLP-1 drugs calm inflammation beyond diabetes and weight loss
Can black cumin help fight obesity?
Blood group A linked to a higher risk of primary biliary cholangitis
Inflammation at the heart’s core: What clinicians and families can do now
Red meat raises inflammation marker CRP in clinical trials
Dash diet cuts diabetes complications by targeting blood pressure kidney health and inflammation
Drinking three to four cups of coffee a day may slow cellular aging

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
How walnuts combat inflammation and oxidative stress in the body