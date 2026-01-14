New metabolomic signature predicts type 2 diabetes risk beyond traditional factors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Mass General BrighamJan 14 2026

Diabetes, a metabolic disease, is on the rise worldwide, and over 90 percent of cases are type 2 diabetes, where the body does not effectively respond to insulin. Researchers from Mass General Brigham and Albert Einstein College of Medicine identified metabolites (small molecules found in blood generated through metabolism) associated with risk of developing type 2 diabetes in the future and revealed genetic and lifestyle factors that may influence these metabolites. They also developed a metabolomic signature that predicts future risk of type 2 diabetes beyond traditional risk factors. Their results are published in Nature Medicine.

In this study, researchers tracked 23,634 individuals with diverse ethnic backgrounds across 10 prospective cohorts with up to 26 years of follow-up. These individuals were initially free of type 2 diabetes. The team analyzed 469 metabolites in blood samples, as well as genetic, diet, and lifestyle data, to see how they relate to risk of developing type 2 diabetes. Of the metabolites examined, 235 were found to be associated with a higher or lower risk of developing type 2 diabetes, 67 of which were new discoveries.

Interestingly, we found that diet and lifestyle factors may have a stronger influence on metabolites linked to type 2 diabetes than on metabolites not associated with the disease."

Jun Li, MD, PhD, first and co-corresponding author, assistant professor of Medicine and associate epidemiologist, Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine

Li is also an assistant professor in the Department of Nutrition at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. "This is especially true for obesity, physical activity, and intake of certain foods and beverages such as red meat, vegetables, sugary drinks, and coffee or tea. Increasing evidence suggests that these dietary and lifestyle factors are associated with greater or lower risk of type 2 diabetes. Our study revealed that specific metabolites may act as potential mediators, linking these factors with type 2 diabetes risk."

The metabolites associated with type 2 diabetes were also found to be genetically linked to clinical traits and tissue types that are relevant to the disease. Furthermore, the team developed a unique signature of 44 metabolites that improved prediction of future risk of type 2 diabetes.

Related Stories

"Our study is the largest and most comprehensive investigation of blood metabolic profiles associated with the risk of type 2 diabetes that integrates genomic and diet and lifestyle data from a wide range of people, and lays important groundwork for future studies," said senior and co-corresponding author Qibin Qi, PhD, professor in the Department of Epidemiology & Population Health and associate director of that department's Center for Population Cohorts at Albert Einstein College of Medicine.

"While these new findings offer important insights, additional experimental studies and clinical trials are needed to confirm the causality of these associations and clarify how these metabolic pathways contribute to the development of type 2 diabetes."

The collaborative research team plans to continue investigating why people develop diabetes through different biological pathways, with the goal of helping develop more targeted prevention strategies for individuals at high risk. 

"A better understanding of the biological pathways behind disease can help drive the development of new treatments," said Li. "Our findings lay the groundwork for a deeper understanding of type 2 diabetes and may help inform the development of precision preventive strategies targeting specific metabolic pathways." 

Source:

Mass General Brigham

Journal reference:

Li, J., et al. (2026). Circulating metabolites, genetics and lifestyle factors in relation to future risk of type 2 diabetes. Nature Medicine. DOI: 10.1038/s41591-025-04105-8. https://www.nature.com/articles/s41591-025-04105-8

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Finger-prick blood test shows promise for detecting Alzheimer’s disease biology
Higher intake of food preservatives linked to increased risk of type 2 diabetes
Common blood signals explain why chronic diseases cluster as we age
Long-term diabetes changes red blood cells, increasing cardiovascular disease risk
Reprogramming immunity to protect beta cells in type 1 diabetes
Diabetes could drain up to INT$78.8 trillion from the global economy by 2050, study finds
Natural daylight during office hours improves glucose stability in type 2 diabetes
Research shows benefits of lifestyle interventions in reducing the risk of gestational diabetes

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Light daily movement linked to lower mortality risk in people with CKM syndrome