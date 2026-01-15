INTEGRA launches lab evolution automation competition

INTEGRA BiosciencesJan 15 2026

INTEGRA Biosciences is inviting labs to leave manual pipetting behind and take their first steps into effortless automation with a new Lab Evolution competition for 2026. One forward-thinking laboratory will win a tailored introduction to automation from INTEGRA experts, and a 50 percent discount on an ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot.

Manual workflows have supported scientific discoveries for decades, but growing demand for increased reproducibility, throughput and ergonomic safety mean that many labs are ready for a change. INTEGRA's ASSIST PLUS pipetting robot offers a simple, versatile automation solution that fits seamlessly onto any bench, and into virtually any protocol, without the cost or complexity often associated with liquid handling automation.

Step out of the Stone Age and win your first step into effortless lab automation.

To enter, participants must complete INTEGRA's questionnaire, sharing why their lab hasn't explored automation yet, and explain which ASSIST PLUS features are most appealing for their use case.

The deadline for entries is 31st of March, 2026, with the winner announced in April 2026.

