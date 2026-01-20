HonorHealth patient first in Arizona to receive new investigational treatment for ischemic stroke

HonorHealth Research InstituteJan 20 2026

A stroke patient at HonorHealth Research Institute is the first in Arizona to receive a new investigational treatment that targets platelets - rather than traditional clotting proteins - to help reopen blocked blood vessels in the brain.

The drug, BB-031, represents the first new stroke medication in nearly 30 years. Stroke symptoms can include sudden weakness, difficulty speaking, confusion, vision loss, or loss of balance. Stroke is the fourth leading cause of death in the United States, claiming more than 160,000 lives each year, and remains the nation's leading cause of long-term disability among adults.

As part of a national clinical trial, HonorHealth Research Institute is one of only a handful of sites to offer this novel therapy, and the only site in Arizona.

We've been without an alternative for a long time. There is a great deal of excitement that we may be able to expand our tool kit and give every patient the best chance possible. This represents a completely new approach to treating ischemic stroke."

Ashutosh Jadhav, M.D., Ph.D., HonorHealth's Medical Director of both Stroke Services and Endovascular Neurosurgery

Option beyond current treatments

There are two major types of strokes:

  • Hemorrhagic stroke: caused by bleeding in the brain.
  • Ischemic stroke: caused by a blocked blood vessel. This is the most common type of stroke, affecting 85 percent of stroke patients.

The clinical trial called RAISE (Recanalization in Acute Ischemic StrokE), focuses on ischemic stroke, a medical emergency where every minute counts.

The first patient at HonorHealth received the study drug after being found ineligible under these current standard therapies:

  • A clot-dissolving medication, which must be given within 4.5 hours of symptom onset.
  • A mechanical thrombectomy, a catheter-based procedure generally performed within 24 hours at specialized centers.

"Many patients arrive too late or have medical conditions that prevent them from receiving the existing treatments," Dr. Jadhav said. "That's why expanding options is so critical."

How the new drug works

Developed by Basking Biosciences Inc., BB-031 is an RNA aptamer designed to inhibit von Willebrand Factor (vWF) - a key protein involved in platelet adhesion. By targeting this pathway, the drug may extend the treatment window and increase the number of patients who can safely receive therapy.

Aptamers are small, lab-designed molecules made from nucleic acids. Compared with antibodies, they are more stable, easier to produce, and do not require animal-based manufacturing. The platform also allows for a rapid reversal agent should excess bleeding occur.

"This opens the door for patients who may not have any other options," said Dr. Jadhav. "The potential advantages are tremendous."

Patients across the HonorHealth network with suspected stroke are transported to the Bob Bové Neuroscience Institute at HonorHealth Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center for advanced care and research opportunities.

