WHO and Novartis extend partnership to eliminate leprosy for another 5 years

Access to treatment for leprosy is essential to global efforts to eliminate leprosy, says the World Health Organization (WHO) ahead of World Leprosy Day, to be observed on 25 January.

Leprosy is an infectious disease caused by a type of bacteria, Mycobacterium leprae, and is one of the oldest diseases known to humanity. The disease predominantly affects the skin and peripheral nerves. Left untreated, the disease may cause progressive and permanent disabilities and causes stigma and social isolation However, the disease can be cured with multidrug therapy (MDT).

Efforts to eliminate leprosy have been leading to reductions in the number of new cases in many areas; of the 188 countries, areas or territories that submitted data in 2024, 55 reported zero cases. But still 172 717 new cases were detected worldwide and reported to WHO in the same year.

Many partners, including pharmaceutical companies such as Novartis, have been strong supporters of efforts to eliminate leprosy. WHO has collaborated with Novartis since 2000 to provide MDT and clofazimine, free of cost, to all leprosy patients worldwide. This partnership remains one of the most sustained pharmaceutical donation programmes in global health.

Marking 25 years of partnership, WHO and Novartis have extended a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an additional 5 years (2026−2030). The extension makes provision for continued supply of MDT and also includes funding for procurement and distribution of single dose rifampicin (SDR) for post-exposure prophylaxis (PEP).

The unwavering commitment of partners like Novartis over the past quarter-century has been foundational to the progress made against leprosy. Their steadfast support in ensuring free access to treatment has helped transform millions of lives and moved us closer to a world free from this ancient disease. This enduring collaboration exemplifies the power of global solidarity in health – a reminder that, together, we can overcome even the oldest and most entrenched health challenges when science, equity, and partnership align." Dr. Jeremy Farrar, WHO Assistant Director-General for Health Promotion, Disease Prevention and Care

Availability of free MDT has made it possible to cure the disease, prevent disabilities, mitigate stigma, and has enabled affected individuals to continue working and leading normal lives. Additionally, clofazimine has ensured the treatment of lepra reactions, which are characterized by sudden, severe inflammatory episodes, leading to disabilities, if left untreated.

"Leprosy is one of the oldest infectious diseases known to humanity and combatting it has been part of our company's history since discovering the first effective cure," said Dr Lutz Hegemann, President of Global Health at Novartis. "Over the last 25 years, we have reached millions of patients together with WHO, and we are committed to going further to pursue our vision of a world free of leprosy."

While significant progress has been made, sustaining and building on this momentum requires political commitment, community engagement and continued collaboration and partnership.

The theme for this year's World Leprosy Day is "Leprosy is curable, the real challenge is stigma".

This year also marks the 25th anniversary of Mr Yohei Sasakawa's work as the WHO Goodwill Ambassador for Leprosy Elimination. He said, "One of the most stubborn challenges that I encounter on my travels is the social stigma attached to leprosy, which can be more problematic than the disease itself, and which can persist beyond the end of treatment. This is particularly true for people who have been left with residual disabilities as a result of leprosy. They may face various forms of discrimination, including forced divorce, lost educational opportunities and unfair dismissal. Even after being cured, they endure the unending pain of social exclusion."

As leprosy is one of the target diseases under the broader umbrella of Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs), this work also supports the unified global effort towards a world free of NTDs. Learn more about the collective action and join our campaign on World NTD Day 2026 on 30 January.