Camera-based technology measures cardiopulmonary coupling without physical sensors

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Hefei University of TechnologyJan 23 2026

From a physiological perspective, heartbeats and breathing do not operate independently in the human body. Cardiac rhythm varies with the respiratory cycle, and the close interaction between the two is known as cardiopulmonary coupling (CPC). CPC reflects the regulatory state of the autonomic nervous system and serves as an important physiological indicator for evaluating sleep quality, cardiovascular health, and stress levels.

For decades, however, cardiopulmonary coupling has been assessed almost exclusively using electrocardiogram electrodes, respiratory belts, or other contact-based sensors. While effective, these devices can compromise comfort and limit their use in home environments, long-term monitoring, and applications involving sensitive populations such as infants or post-operative patients.

In a study published in Intelligent Sports and Health, a research team led by Professor Rencheng Song at Hefei University of Technology presents a new solution: measuring cardiopulmonary coupling using only a standard video camera.

Our bodies undergo extremely subtle surface changes with every breath and heartbeat, and cameras are capable of capturing this information. This makes it possible to assess cardiopulmonary health under completely non-contact conditions."

Professor Rencheng Song, senior author of the study 

The researchers developed an intelligent video-analysis framework that first automatically identifies facial and torso regions in video recordings. "From these regions, optical signals associated with blood flow variations-reflecting cardiac activity-and chest and abdominal motion-reflecting respiration-are synchronously extracted," says Song.

Through multi-region signal fusion and high-resolution time–frequency analysis, the method further improves signal stability and enhances the characterization of dynamic physiological changes. Experimental results showed that under different physiological conditions, including normal breathing and simulated apnea, the video-based approach produced cardiopulmonary coupling measurements that were highly consistent with those obtained using conventional contact-based devices.

Related Stories

Principal investigator Yi Qun Gao, noted that the work extends the application boundaries of non-contact physiological monitoring. "For a long time, cardiopulmonary coupling monitoring has depended mainly on medical equipment or wearable sensors. Our study demonstrates that remote video devices also have the potential to enable CPC assessment," he says.

The team highlighted that the approach is particularly well suited to scenarios requiring long-term, comfortable monitoring, such as in-home sleep health screening or remote post-operative rehabilitation. "In the future, such technology may even be integrated into smartphones or smart cameras, making health monitoring as natural as a video call," adds Gao.

Source:

Hefei University of Technology

Journal reference:

Gao, Y., et al. (2026). Video-based cardiopulmonary coupling measurement: A feasibility study. Intelligent Sports and Health. doi: 10.1016/j.ish.2025.12.001. https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S3050544525000544?via%3Dihub

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Science News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Ashwagandha aids recovery without blunting training stress in athletes
Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules
Higher vitamin D levels tied to fewer hospitalization for respiratory tract infections
Endocrine-disrupting chemicals and adverse life events during pregnancy affect children's development
New review explores how stress uniquely affects children
Mouse study reveals social hierarchy influences sleep quality during isolation
Researchers discover how Mycoplasma pneumoniae acquires cholesterol from human hosts
Fruit fly study identifies genes regulating dopamine and sleep

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Steady decline in antibiotics for childhood respiratory infections