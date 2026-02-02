Study tests digital energy management tool for Long COVID

Lancaster UniversityFeb 2 2026

The first study to test a digital tool designed to help people with Long COVID manage their energy levels has been developed by a team of researchers.

The paper published in Nature Communications is entitled "A Digital Platform with Activity Tracking for Energy Management Support in Long COVID: A Randomised Controlled Trial".

In this study, funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), people with Long COVID tried out a new app called "Pace Me" to help manage their energy levels. The tool combines a wearable activity tracker (Fitbit watch) with an app that sends helpful messages throughout the day, reminding users when they may be doing too much.

The research was carried out by a team jointly led by Dr Lawrence Hayes of Lancaster University with Dr Nilihan Sanal-Hayes from the University of Salford and Professor Nicholas Sculthorpe from the University of the West of Scotland among others.

Dr Hayes of Lancaster University said: "This trial marks a significant step in understanding how digital tools can support people living with Long COVID. While the intervention didn't outperform standard care, it was safe, well-received, and offers a promising framework for future research in chronic conditions where recovery is less likely."

The study split a total of 250 participants equally and at random between two groups. One group used the app with a wearable tracker that gave real-time feedback and alerts when they were close to doing too much. The control group used a "dummy" version of the app with only data entry screens (no tracking or alerts). The final analysis at the end of six months included 84 users of the app and 77 control participants using the "dummy" version.

The main symptom measured was post-exertional malaise (PEM), which is when symptoms get worse after physical or mental effort.

Over six months, both groups felt better overall. Participants exceeded their energy allowance on average for around 50 or so days over six months. Thirteen participants in the intervention group improved from PEM-positive to PEM-negative status while the numbers of intervention participants reporting PEM at baseline fell by 10%.

Dr Hayes said: "This study demonstrates the feasibility of using digital platforms for energy management in Long COVID. Although the intervention did not reduce PEM more than standard care, these results give us important clues for designing future digital health tools, especially for people with long-term conditions that involve fatigue and symptom flare-ups after activity. It lays the groundwork for future trials in conditions with more persistent symptoms, such as ME/CFS, lupus, MS, or other fatiguing conditions.

"In line with the Darzi report and NHS long-term plan, the platform could be adapted for other chronic illnesses with PEM-like symptoms, offering scalable, remote support for symptom management. The study also highlights the importance of tailoring digital interventions to the recovery trajectory of specific conditions."

Source:

Lancaster University

Journal reference:

DOI: 10.1038/s41467-025-64831-y

Posted in: Device / Technology News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Why some people can’t lose weight even when they follow the rules

