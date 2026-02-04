Next-generation sequencing expands possibilities for newborn screening

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Pediatric InvestigationFeb 4 2026

Every year, millions of newborns undergo routine screening as a preventive strategy to detect inherited disorders before symptoms emerge. Newborn screening (NBS) programs have traditionally relied on biochemical markers to identify specific groups of treatable conditions, achieving remarkable success at a population level. However, as researchers increasingly uncover genetically driven diseases that manifest early in life, questions are emerging about whether existing screening frameworks are adequate for the genomic era.

To bridge this gap in early detection of genetic disease, Dr. Zhelan Huang from the Children's Hospital of Fudan University, China, and Dr. Wenhao Zhou from Guangzhou Women and Children's Medical Center have examined the role of next-generation sequencing (NGS) in reshaping the landscape of NBS. Their study, published in Pediatric Investigation on January 6th, 2026, examined the transition of NBS from biochemical assays for a single disease to genome-enabled, multi-disease approaches, while also delving into the challenges that limit the clinical implementation of genomic NBS (gNBS).

Dr. Zhou explains, "Conventional NBS methods are inherently constrained by their reliance on measurable biochemical abnormalities. While effective for disorders like phenylketonuria or congenital hypothyroidism, many genetic diseases do not produce detectable metabolic signals during the neonatal period. Consequently, affected infants appear healthy at birth but develop symptoms after irreversible damage has already occurred." Genetic screening therefore offers a direct strategy to uncover disease risk at its earliest possible stage.

gNBS uses the NGS technology to analyze DNA obtained from the same dried blood spots already collected for routine screening. Targeted gene panels, whole-exome sequencing, and whole-genome sequencing enable the simultaneous assessment of multiple genes associated with inherited disorders. This genomic approach can substantially expand the benefits of NGS by identifying conditions that are not detectable through traditional biochemical testing.

However, genomic screening introduces new complexities. One of the most significant challenges is interpreting genetic variants of uncertain significance, whose clinical implications remain unclear. Reporting such findings in a population-wide screening program may cause unnecessary parental anxiety and raise ethical concerns. Therefore, gNBS requires careful selection of reportable genes and variants, specifically focusing on those with clinically actionable outcomes during childhood.

While traditional screening methods deliver results within days, genomic sequencing may require weeks. This delay limits its utility for conditions that require immediate intervention. Dr. Zhou adds, "A major research focus is reducing the turnaround time for genetic screening through rapid whole-genome sequencing approaches, which are already being applied in some critically ill infants. Although these approaches are not yet used in routine population screening, continued efforts may broaden their application in the future."

Related Stories

A major aspect that has been debated since the beginning is the psychological and ethical dimensions surrounding gNBS. Many parents view genomic screening favorably, while healthcare professionals tend to be more cautious, reflecting concerns about data interpretation, consent, and long-term data storage. Another complication that arises is whether to report adult-onset conditions or incidental findings, which highlights the need for clear policy frameworks and access to genetic counseling support.

Dr. Zhou says, "Driven by lower costs, technological advances, and supportive policy frameworks, gNBS is expected to gradually integrate with or even evolve into a standardized tool for newborn healthcare management." When used along with the conventional assays, it can help clarify ambiguous results and identify conditions beyond the detection limits of conventional methods.

While technical, ethical, and logistical challenges continue to shape its implementation, genomic screening holds the potential to refine the identification and management of inherited diseases from birth. gNBS could enable a more precise and informed approach to newborn care, extending the benefits of screening beyond early diagnosis to support long-term health planning.

Source:

Pediatric Investigation

Journal reference:

Huang, Z., & Zhou, W. (2026). Next‐generation sequencing in newborn screening: Current status, challenges, and future perspectives. Pediatric Investigation. DOI: 10.1002/ped4.70030. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/ped4.70030

Posted in: Child Health News | Device / Technology News | Healthcare News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Genetic ancestry influences tumor biology and survival in head and neck cancers
Genetic study links vitamin B1 metabolism to gut motility and IBS risk
Genetic study reveals immune-related roots of allergic conjunctivitis
Large multi-ancestry study expands understanding of schizophrenia genetics
Study isolates mania-specific genetic architecture in bipolar disorder
New discovery may aid in early detection of rare genetic disease
Large study identifies more than 100 genetic regions linked to schizophrenia
Not all children with autism benefit from early language therapy

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Targeted PICU rounds reduce the rate of healthcare-associated conditions