Revvity unveils new high-impact discovery platforms and showcases recent innovations at SLAS2026

Revvity, Inc. announced the launch of multiple new discovery platforms and technologies at SLAS2026, which are designed to accelerate high-throughput drug discovery workflows. Making their debut at the conference in Boston, February 7-11, are the Opera Phenix OptIQ™ high-content screening system, the EnVision Nexus™ One multimode plate reader, and the AssayMate™ workstation, alongside other recently introduced solutions spanning sample preparation, screening, advanced imaging, and lab automation.

At booth #612, Revvity will showcase an expanded portfolio of integrated workflow solutions designed to support discovery programs from early screening through data-driven decision making. Solutions debuting at SLAS2026 include:

Opera Phenix OptIQ high-content screening system : Designed to reduce bottlenecks in phenotypic screening and advanced cellular analysis, this system enables quantitative imaging across complex biological models, including 3D organoids and organ-on-chip systems. Peak camera quantum efficiency has increased from 60% to 95%, improving image sensitivity and data quality, and the system is equipped with Phenologic.AI image analysis software that now includes new classification capabilities, such as cell cycle analysis, expanding beyond its previous focus on segmentation. Laser-based autofocus has been enhanced to better support multi-layer sample carriers, and a new Harmony ™ software building block enables detection of organoids in brightfield image stacks.

: Designed to reduce bottlenecks in phenotypic screening and advanced cellular analysis, this system enables quantitative imaging across complex biological models, including 3D organoids and organ-on-chip systems. Peak camera quantum efficiency has increased from 60% to 95%, improving image sensitivity and data quality, and the system is equipped with Phenologic.AI image analysis software that now includes new classification capabilities, such as cell cycle analysis, expanding beyond its previous focus on segmentation. Laser-based autofocus has been enhanced to better support multi-layer sample carriers, and a new Harmony software building block enables detection of organoids in brightfield image stacks. EnVision Nexus One multimode plate reader : The newest addition to the EnVision Nexus family, the EnVision Nexus One delivers the trusted sensitivity and reliability of the Envision Nexus platform in a streamlined single-detector configuration optimized for high-throughput screening environments. Designed to simplify automation and integration while supporting evolving assay needs, the system provides enhanced sensitivity across TRF, Alpha, and luminescence detection. The EnVision Nexus One is powered by intuitive Kaleido ™ software with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance tools and offers flexible configuration options to support a wide range of laboratory workflows.

: The newest addition to the EnVision Nexus family, the EnVision Nexus One delivers the trusted sensitivity and reliability of the Envision Nexus platform in a streamlined single-detector configuration optimized for high-throughput screening environments. Designed to simplify automation and integration while supporting evolving assay needs, the system provides enhanced sensitivity across TRF, Alpha, and luminescence detection. The EnVision Nexus One is powered by intuitive Kaleido software with 21 CFR Part 11 compliance tools and offers flexible configuration options to support a wide range of laboratory workflows. AssayMate workstation: The compact, benchtop AssayMate liquid handler delivers intelligent automation performance for labs of any size. It supports a wide volume range of 3-1000 µL without requiring head changes, using a fixed 8-channel head and gripper configuration. Intelligent features such as pressure-based liquid level detection (PLLD) and built-in workflow error handling - including detection of missing plate lids - enable reliable operation and quick experiment resumption. A reconfigurable recessed deck accommodates optional modules such as heater shakers, heater coolers, and magnetic blocks, while AssayPREP™ software provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop interface that requires minimal training.