Osteoprotegerin links bone metabolism to cardiovascular disease

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Compuscript LtdFeb 13 2026

Announcing a new article publication for Cardiovascular Innovations and Applications journal. Osteoprotegerin (OPG), a glycoprotein in the tumor necrosis factor superfamily, regulates bone metabolism by suppressing the formation and activation of osteoclasts.

Nonetheless, increasing evidence underscores its physiological importance, particularly in cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Elevated OPG levels are associated with atherosclerosis, arterial calcification, and heart failure, thus indicating their involvement in cardiac remodeling and vascular pathology. OPG regulates calcification and vascular homeostasis by restricting the transdifferentiation of vascular smooth muscle cells into osteogenic phenotypes. OPG expression is aberrant in illnesses posing cardiovascular risk, such as aortic valve stenosis, chronic renal disease, and diabetes.

Beyond structural regulation, OPG interacts with inflammatory and apoptotic mediators, including RANKL and TRAIL, in signaling pathways linking bone metabolism, inflammation, and vascular dysfunction. Myocardial infarction, left ventricular remodeling, and mortality are associated with elevated circulating OPG and altered OPG/TRAIL ratios.

This review discusses molecular and clinical insights regarding OPG's multifaceted role in CVDs, highlighting its potential as a regulator of disease etiology and a predictive biomarker. In cardiovascular medicine, understanding the OPG/RANKL/TRAIL axis has potential to facilitate targeted therapy and risk stratification.

Source:

Compuscript Ltd

Journal reference:

Lutfu Askin, Okan Tanrıverdi and Erdem Kaya et al. Integrative Mechanisms of Osteoprotegerin in Cardiovascular Pathophysiology. CVIA. 2026. Vol. 11(1). DOI: 10.15212/CVIA.2025.0035. https://www.scienceopen.com/hosted-document?doi=10.15212/CVIA.2025.0039

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Nanovaccine design boosts immune attack on HPV tumors
Bioadhesive patches target remaining glioblastoma cells after surgery
Study reveals how two key proteins contribute to abnormal bone growth after injury
Senescent neutrophils promote tumor survival across cancer types
Early bone molecular changes signal osteoarthritis progression
Liver-derived protein supports bone health in males
Characteristic features of bone marrow metastasis from non-hematolymphoid malignancies
Tumor-targeted chimeric drug increases efficacy and limits side effects

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Cholesterol transporter ABCA1 boosts macrophage-driven cancer immunity