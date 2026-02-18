Researchers discover a way to breach cancer’s impenetrable fortress

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
Case Western Reserve UniversityFeb 18 2026

Researchers at Case Western Reserve University have discovered a way to breach one of cancer's most stubborn defenses: the impenetrable fortress that solid tumors build around themselves.

By injecting nanobubbles filled with inert gas into tumors and "jiggling" them with ultrasound, the team successfully broke down tumor barriers enough for treatment-bearing molecules to get inside, according to results of a new study published in ACS Nano.

The physical barrier is limiting delivery of cancer drugs, especially for new immunotherapies. We developed a strategy that uses ultrasound-activated nanobubbles, which gently remodels the tumor microenvironment and effectively collapses the tumor walls, opening the door for drugs and immune cells."

Efstathios "Stathis" Karathanasis, vice chair and professor of biomedical engineering, a joint department of the Case School of Engineering and Case Western Reserve School of Medicine

The therapy could potentially be fast-tracked to clinical testing because the nanobubbles are already being commercialized for detecting prostate cancer, and the ultrasound is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and commercially available.

How it works

As tumors grow, they create unusually stiff, dense tissue around them-made mostly from collagen, the protein that forms scar tissue. This barrier prevents modern immune therapies, particularly RNA carried in lipid nanoparticles, from reaching immune cells inside the tumor.

In a breast cancer model, the researchers injected nanobubbles filled with an inert gas, perfluoropropane, into a tumor. Then, using ultrasound, they directed sound waves at the tumor to gently "jiggle" the bubbles, breaking down the tumor's stiff structure without destroying cells.

The collaboration between Karathanasis's nanotechnology and immunotherapy lab and the ultrasound and nanomedicine lab of Agata Exner, the Henry Willson Payne Professor of Radiology in the medical school and director of the CWRU Center for Imaging Research, found that the tumors became softer, more homogeneous and more penetrable by immune cells and nanoparticles.

"We drop the defenses of the cancer and give a fair chance for our therapies to actually win," said Exner, also a professor of biomedical engineering. "We didn't invent a new drug, but it has the potential to make any existing or emerging therapy work much better."

Activating the body's own defenses

Even more remarkable: The treatment activated immune cells already inside tumors without additional therapies.

Related Stories

"They start secreting danger signals and recruiting more immune cells to the site of the tumor," Karathanasis said. "Not only that, the killer T cells that target that cancer will also seek out other tumors-even ones that weren't treated."

The nanobubble treatment made the tumors softer for at least five days, while untreated tumors grew stiffer and more difficult to treat. When the researchers later injected lipid nanoparticles containing RNA that enhanced the tumor's T cell activity, the treatment dispersed throughout the tumor rather than remaining at the injection site.

Path to clinical trials

"Any tumor that you can biopsy can potentially have nanobubbles introduced," Exner said. "This is especially important for solid tumors that are difficult to treat, where ultrasound is already used, like liver, prostate and ovarian cancers."

The nanobubbles, developed in Exner's lab, are being commercialized for detecting prostate cancer by Visano Theranostics, a company she co-founded. Exner said an Investigational New Drug application will be submitted to the FDA within the next 18 months, and the therapeutic use could piggyback on that application, potentially enabling clinical trials within two years.

The research was funded by a grant from the Case Comprehensive Cancer Center and the National Institutes of Health.

Source:

Case Western Reserve University

Journal reference:

Bhalotia, A., et al. (2026). Enhanced Delivery of Lipid Nanoparticle-Based Immunotherapy by Modulating the Tumor Tissue Stiffness Using Ultrasound-Activated Nanobubbles. ACS Nano. DOI: 10.1021/acsnano.5c21787. https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acsnano.5c21787

Posted in: Medical Science News | Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Groundbreaking methods identify aggressive prostate cancer
Human insight and AI advance prostate cancer treatment
Rising lung cancer in never smokers demands urgent research focus
Prior abortion or miscarriage not linked to increased risk of pre- or postmenopausal breast cancer
Case report examines potential cancer risks after mRNA vaccination
SLAMF6 discovery offers hope for non-responding cancer patients
Why lung cancer in never smokers is rising and how targeted detection could reduce deaths
Eating more plant-based foods may lower breast cancer risk, major international study indicates

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Review links betel nut addiction to cancer, heart disease, and metabolic risks