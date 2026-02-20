Study analyzes alterations in the cerebral cortex in people with psychosis

Editorial Checklist Reviewed
University of SevilleFeb 20 2026

Researchers at the University of Seville have analyzed alterations in the cerebral cortex in people suffering from psychosis. Their findings show that psychosis does not follow a single trajectory, but rather its evolution depends on a complex interaction between brain development, symptoms, cognition and treatment. The authors therefore emphasize the need to adopt more personalised approaches that take individual differences into account in order to better understand the disease and optimize long-term therapeutic strategies.

Psychosis is a set of symptoms—such as hallucinations and delusions—that are common in schizophrenia and involve a loss of contact with reality. From their first manifestation, known as the first psychotic episode, these symptoms can appear and evolve in very different ways between individuals, thus making schizophrenia a particularly complex disorder.

The results of the study show that, at the time of the first episode, people with psychosis present a reduction in cortical volume, which is particularly marked in regions with a high density of serotonin and dopamine receptors, key neurotransmitters in both the pathophysiology of psychosis and the mechanism of action of antipsychotics. The data also suggest that both neurons and other brain cells involved in inflammatory and immunological processes may play an important role in the disease.

These structural differences tend to diminish during treatment, thereby suggesting that the rate of brain deterioration is attenuated by clinical intervention. However, more marked differences persist in people who receive higher doses of antipsychotic medication over time. This does not necessarily imply that the medication causes volume loss, but rather that those patients with more severe symptoms often require higher doses.

The study also confirms that these patients show cognitive impairments from very early stages. Throughout follow-up, many individuals experienced improvement in both symptoms and cognition, thus suggesting that clinical stabilisation may be accompanied by partial recovery of these functions. However, this improvement is less pronounced in those who require higher-dose treatments.

Related Stories

In the study led by Claudio Alemán Morillo and Rafael Romero García at the Neuroimaging and Brain Networks Laboratory of the University of Seville, and published in the British Journal of Psychiatry, magnetic resonance images were acquired to calculate the volume of different regions of the cerebral cortex in 357 patients with schizophrenia and 195 controls.

One of the most relevant aspects of the study is that the participants were evaluated over a period of ten years, thereby allowing an analysis of how the brain changes in the long term and how these changes are related to clinical symptoms and cognitive performance, including possible difficulties in attention, memory, or processing speed. In addition, the study applies a percentile-based analysis for the first time. Just as percentiles are used in paediatrics to identify deviations in weight or height, they can now be used to detect whether certain brain regions have atypical volumes.

Source:

University of Seville

Journal reference:

Alemán-Morillo, C., et al. (2025) Medication and atypical brain maturation in psychosis associated with long-term cognitive decline and symptom progression. The British Journal of Psychiatry. DOI:10.1192/bjp.2025.10482. https://www.cambridge.org/core/journals/the-british-journal-of-psychiatry/article/medication-and-atypical-brain-maturation-in-psychosis-associated-with-longterm-cognitive-decline-and-symptom-progression/300A38153DC445C849B8DD1FF8D96F5A

Posted in: Medical Research News | Medical Condition News

Comments (0)

Suggested Reading

Smoking cessation drug shows promise for treating cannabis use disorder
Seeing and feeling merge in the brain to shape perception
Study reveals rising psychosis rates among younger generations
Researchers map how brain networks differ in individuals at high clinical risk for psychosis
Study finds GLP-1 drugs improve strength and reverse aging biology in mice
A simple handgrip test reveals how strong your working memory may be
Ageing slows brain protein clearance and shifts synaptic waste to microglia
King’s researchers help transform UK mental health research infrastructure

Comments

The opinions expressed here are the views of the writer and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions of News Medical.
Post a new comment
(Logout)
Post

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback

You might also like...
Large language models revolutionize psychiatric questionnaires