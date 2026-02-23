Loughborough University and Science in Sport (SiS) extend partnership in elite sport and performance nutrition

Loughborough UniversityFeb 23 2026

Loughborough University and Science in Sport (SiS) have announced a renewed three-year partnership, strengthening the organizations' long-standing collaboration across elite sport and performance nutrition.

Image Credit: Loughborough University

The agreement with SiS, the global leader in sports performance nutrition and creators of the world's first isotonic gel, builds on an initial three-year partnership founded through a shared commitment to evidence-based practice.

SiS will continue to work closely with athletes, practitioners, and wider colleagues across Loughborough's enviable sporting ecosystem as the official nutrition partner, including offering placement and internship opportunities to students. The new agreement also creates the potential for future research and development collaboration with the University, supporting innovation in performance nutrition through its world-leading research expertise.

The collaboration reflects a shared ambition to support athletes at all stages of their performance journey, including enhancing athlete and practitioner working relationships. This extends to athlete involvement in product testing sessions to support SiS' innovation and development programs.

SiS' heritage in scientific innovation has redefined the field of sports nutrition. In 2025, the scientific team's breakthrough in carbohydrate fuelling (120 g·h-1 1:1 maltodextrin:fructose) rewrote endurance guidelines for all runners, from 10 km through to marathon distance. By prioritizing collaboration with professional athletes and organizations, including Tottenham Hotspur, Team INEOS and British Rowing, SiS applies a data-first philosophy to deliver rigorous peer-reviewed research.

Through the new agreement, SiS becomes the official nutrition partner of Loughborough Sport's men's rugby program, Loughborough men's football 1st team, and Loughborough Lightning Women's football team. In addition, SiS will support the annual Loughborough International Athletics (LIA) event as the official headline sponsor. As part of the partnership, selected SiS products will be available for purchase across campus in Loughborough Sport's facilities.

We're absolutely delighted to confirm a three-year extension to our current partnership with Science in Sport, SiS. This agreement was a natural progression as the team's values and business vision reflect the strength of our relationship and the shared commitment to long-term success. We look forward to continuing to grow together over the coming years."

Rich Ellis, Deputy Director of Sport (Head of Sport Commercial Partnerships and Facilities), Loughborough University

Dr. Marc Fell, Head of Performance Nutrition, Science in Sport, commented: "At SiS, our mission is to push the boundaries of science and nutrition, so athletes can push the boundaries of performance. Deepening our collaboration with Loughborough University is a fantastic milestone as we continue to align ourselves with world-leaders in elite sports. Working together, we can accelerate that mission through the combination of elite-level data, scientific expertise and applied testing environments. The partnership will help us redefine not only how athletes fuel and recover, but what is possible in sport."

